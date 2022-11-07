Third fine for Google? CCI may penalise tech giant over Android TV

Google may encounter a third investigation from India’s competition regulator for alleged abuse of market dominance in the smart TV market. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has concluded the investigation and submitted its report.



In June 2021, CCI ordered a probe into the alleged abuse by Google’s smart television operating system (OS) Android TV after it discovered prima facie evidence, acting on a complaint filed by lawyers of two trusts.



Television manufacturers are required to enter into a licensing agreement with Google to use its platform. It has been alleged that the terms of such licensing agreements are quite restrictive for equipment manufacturers.



It's alleged that Google Play Store comes pre-installed in TVs manufactured by companies that have entered into licensing agreements with Google, while Play Store services are not available for televisions manufactured by companies that have not entered any agreements with Google.



The probe has also looked into the Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC). These agreements prohibit equipment manufacturers from producing, distributing, or selling any other smart television which is not Android based. According to Economic Times, a spokesperson of Google said, “The emerging smart TV sector in India is thriving, due in part to Google’s free licensing model, and Android TV competes with numerous well-established TV OSes such as FireOS, Tizen, and WebOS. We are confident that our smart TV licensing practices are in compliance with all applicable competition laws.”



Recent Setbacks for the Google

Within a week, Google faced two allegations in close successions. CCI imposed Rs 1,300 crore fine for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its android platforms. A couple of weeks ago, CCI ordered an investigation in the case where News Broadcasters and Digital Associations (NBDA) alleged Google’s parent entities Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google India Pvt Ltd, Google Ireland Ltd, and Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. for dictating terms and conditions that favoured itself, not justifiable for content writers associated with news organizations.

