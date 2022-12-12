‘The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets’
Dr Courtney C. Radsch from UCLA Institute of Technology, Law & Policy spoke at e4m-DNPA Dialogue about the types of approaches & issues that policymakers must consider to improve media sustainability
The second edition of the e4m-DNPA Dialogue was conducted on the topic ‘Decoding the Public-Platform Relationship.’ Dr Courtney C. Radsch, a PHD fellow at UCLA Institute of Technology, Law and Policy and the US representative of Article 19, spoke about the different types of approaches and issues that policymakers should be considering to improve media viability and sustainability.
Radsch has recently authored a report called ‘Big Tech pay for the news they use’. She also did a global review of all of the legislation and regulation being proposed in the media or even discussed around the world. “The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets,” she said.
Radsch proposed some key considerations for policymakers:
- How to establish evidence of a link between traffic/revenue
- Self-regulatory structures versus government distribution
- Broader infrastructure that exists in the digital economy.
As per Radsch, there are five areas for policymakers to consider - Taxation, Competition Policy, Intellectual Property, Subsidies and Transparency.
“With respect to the AdTech Ecosystem, the Meta-Google duopoly is controlling the digital advertising market and infrastructure, and garnering a significant portion of advertising revenue. There is a labyrinth of management and exchanges that are involved in the AdTech ecosystem which means the publishers get a reduced portion of the money from advertisers. There is a lack of data and traceability to even know where a lot of money is going. One study found that the UK regulator estimated that more than 35% of advertising value went into media rather than publishers,” she said.
Radsch said that one of the approaches can be levelling the playing field i.e increasing news media bargaining power. There is another approach which is aimed at reducing information asymmetry or dominance in particular aspects of the marketplace. These can focus on algorithmic transparency and increasing transparency into the digital advertising market. She discussed the US approaches which are JCPA and the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. These acts tell the policymakers to look into the regional requirements of news agencies.
Courtney further spoke the transparency in addressing information asymmetries. It means improving accountability and reducing revenue seepage. Greater transparency leads to greater help from different communities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Big Tech firms need to support equal distribution of funds for journalism’
Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, was speaking at the second edition of e4m-DNPA virtual roundtable
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 3 min read
The second edition of e4m-DNPA Dialogues brought together global leaders to discuss the platform-publisher relationship at a time when digital media is growing at a rapid pace. Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, highlighted the various ecosystems of journalism in different countries and discussed the need for better communication between digital news publishers and major tech companies.
Owen was speaking at the second virtual round table organised by Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) held on Friday where he spoke about the various aspects of platform-publisher relationship, the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and more.
Owen highlighted how India's policymakers and other stakeholders could learn from Canada's upcoming news media bargaining code. “Big Tech companies need to support broad, equally distributed journalism funds, or they can abide by these legislative efforts that are forcing them into more accountable deals with a broader range of publishers,” Owen said.
Owen spoke about the digital media landscape in Canada and how it was different from the Australian model. “Every journalism ecosystem has similarities and differences and a couple of things are important to know how the Canadian media ecosystem has reacted to the tabling of the Canadian Bill, ‘Online News Act’,” he said. Owens also spoke about the liberal government’s attempt to rectify the negotiation imbalance between platforms and publishers.
In his address, Owen said Google and Facebook have been aggressively opposing the Canadian Bill in the backdrop of similar legislations being introduced worldwide, like in South Africa, Germany, the UK and Brazil, which would gain momentum if the Canadian Bill passes. “Google has used a strategy that sought to divide publishers in response to the (Canadian) Bill, engaging in supporting some independent network of publishers. So, there’s an acrimonious debate between some publishers, which is unfortunate,” Owen said.
Owen lauded Canada’s Bill and said that one of the big improvements in this is that it will be overseen by a broadcast regulator (telecom commission) rather than through the lens of a competition bureau.
Concluding his address, Owen said there needs to be a mechanism for money transfers from these large platforms to publishers. He also mentioned that this process needs be accountable and democratic. “Our attention should focus on ensuring that these bills have accountability, transparency, and some degree of democratic legitimacy built into them so that the public has some sense of where the money is flowing, how it is flowing and under what conditions,” he added.
The speakers at the conference addressed Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers could safeguard themselves. They also discussed issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter Blue to launch today, subscribers to get 'Edit Tweet' feature
Subscribers can also avail themselves of 1080p video uploads, reader mode and blue checkmark features
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read
The much-awaited Twitter Blue service is set to launch today, on Monday. The San Fransisco-based tech giant made the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, December 11.
Web subscribers to the service can avail themselves of a slew of exclusive features at $8. However, the same service is priced at $11 for iOS users to circumvent the App Store's 30% tax on payments and the risk of a ban.
Subscribers will now get 'Edit Tweet' option, 1080p video uploads, reader mode and a blue checkmark after the account gets verified.
"Official" label for businesses will be replaced with a gold checkmark, and government and multilateral accounts with a grey checkmark.
While users will also get to change their handle, display name or profile photo, they may temporarily lose their blue checkmarks until their account is reviewed again.
we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark ? pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50— Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022
Apart from these features, Twitter has also announced a few others that are in the pipeline. Soon, tweets from verified users will be prioritised over others in order to fight "scams and spam," says the company. Subscribers will also be subjected to 50% fewer ads than non-verified users. They can also post longer videos in 1080p.
Early birds will also get access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter: Advertisers to get new controls over ad placements
As per reports, Twitter representative is likely to rope in content moderators
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will soon bring new controls to allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords, news agencies have reported.
This is being seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
According to reports, a Twitter representative has said that the platform may bring in content moderators.
In an earlier report, we had written about how celebrities have departed from the platform, as have advertisers, who contribute to the vast majority of earnings to Musk’s $44 billion purchase. Several major companies have also paused their ad spends.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-DNPA webinar today: Decoding challenges of publisher-platform relationship
The roundtable is the precursor to the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards to be held in January
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:40 AM | 2 min read
As digital media continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it becomes the need of the hour to understand the relationship between digital news publishers and big tech platforms and how it impacts journalism in the country. To shed light on the future of digital media ecosystem, the opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead, exchange4media and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) are organizing the second edition of the virtual roundtable conference with international speakers. The virtual roundtable will be held today, December 9, 2022 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm IST.
During the conference, the speakers will discuss the issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and big tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism. The discussion will also cover solutions ranging from direct dialogue to consensus on changes in the law.
The speakers of the e4m-DNPA Dialogues are thought leaders from various countries, senior journalists, publishers, technology leaders, legal professionals and other stakeholders. These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on January 20, 2023 in New Delhi.
DNPA represents the digital arms of the country's top media companies working in the areas of print and television. The first roundtable which was held on November 25 brought together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and the various contours of the challenges it faces.
Here’s the list of speakers:
- Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network
- Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital
- Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media
- Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University
- Dr Courtney Radsch, Fellow, UCLA Institute for Technology, Law and Policy
- Paul Deegan, President and Chief Executive Officer, News Media Canada
Click on this link to register for the webinar: https://exchange4media.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nSt4lm3tRKSBNxMCcUFoJQ
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter changes Blue Tick pricing: $11 for Apple users, $7 for web
By upping the pricing for iOS users, Elon Musk aims to circumvent Apple's 30% tax on payments on App Store
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 1:29 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk will be charging Apple users more for the Blue Tick service in a bid to circumvent Apple's 30% tax on payments and the risk of a ban.
Twitter users on iOS may have to pay $11 through the App Store, whereas the same user will have to pay only $7 through the website.
Reports say that Musk set up a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and discussed the App Store tax problem. The Twitter owner shortly tweeted that the problem has been resolved.
Before the meeting between Musk and Cook took place, the Twitter owner had declared "war" against the App Store tax over the 30% tax issue.
The subscription service was to have launched on December first week but the launch has been deferred for the third time. Musk announced that the upgraded service will also have colour-coded checkmarks for users.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We don't allow ads that promote online gambling: Google
The search giant was questioned by MIB over online betting ads that were still allegedly running on YouTube and Google despite a government advisory issued on October 3
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:30 AM | 2 min read
Hours after the e4m report on the government of India's directive to Google to stop displaying surrogate ads of online betting companies, the tech giant has asserted that it doesn’t allow any such ads on its platforms.
“In line with our Ads Policies, and with the local laws and regulations applicable, we do not allow any advertisements that promote online gambling,” a Google spokesperson told e4m.
The spokesperson further stated, “Across our ads systems, we have strict policies in place to stop violations, and we take quick action if we are informed about violative ads.”
The spokesperson was responding to two pointed questions raised by e4m on the development: 1) Would such ads be removed now? 2) How much time would it take to cleanse its platforms of such ads?
There was no response to the third question though: 3) Will there be any monetary losses because of this step?
Based on media reports, e4m reported on Wednesday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) sent a letter to the search giant, stating that ads for online betting are still running on YouTube and Google even as other platforms stopped them following a government advisory in this regard issued on October 3.
“We have asked Google to stop this immediately," a media report quoted a senior ministry official as saying.
On October 3, the government urged TV, print and digital media platforms asking them not to publish advertisements of online betting platforms on online and social media.
The online advertisement intermediaries were also advised not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
“The advisory had been issued for the reason that betting and gambling is prohibited in most parts of the country, and pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. Accordingly, the promotion of offline or online betting/gambling through advertisements is not advised in the larger public interest,” it stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika unlocks unlimited opportunities for brands
The reality show, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 5th December
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 6:56 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar, India’s leading streaming platform, brings an all-new show, Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika. The scripted reality show features Malaika Arora which marks her much-awaited digital debut. She will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the show. Brands have multiple options of being featured on the show with Malaika and connect with the show's audience in a meaningful way. The show will run till 29th December at a frequency of four episodes per week, with each episode having a runtime of 30 minutes.
With Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika, Disney+ Hotstar is introducing yet another industry-first innovative solution for brands to engage with their audiences via a live social chat and quiz. Through this feature, viewers will be able to chat and discuss the show during the telecast, along with photos, custom filters and emoticons to support their reactions. Malaika will connect with the audience when the episode releases from 8pm - 8.30 pm daily from Monday-Thursday. This feature will also offer an interesting touchpoint for brands to engage with their audiences via branded emojis.
“At Disney+ Hotstar we are always trying to enable brands to come one step closer with their audiences via newer and innovative ways. With our all-new impact-reality property, Moving In With Malaika, we take a step further by presenting a one-of-a-kind product interaction opportunity for brands with none other than the talented Malaika Arora. This show gives brands the opportunity to tap into potential customers who are urban, affluent and digitally savvy” said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.
Being an impact-reality show, the series opens up a lot of unique opportunities for brand associations, such as presence on branded slates, astons, branded window, branded tray and the widely featured sponsor slate. Keeping in line with the theme of the show and Malaika Arora’s associations with lifestyle and health segments, the show poses excellent branding opportunities for brands in the health & fitness, interior decor, beauty, food & beverage, automobile and fashion & accessories segment.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube