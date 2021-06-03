SVF Music announces partnership with top short video apps

SVF Music has associated with four of India's leading short video apps ShareChat, Moj, Roposo (also on Glance), and Zili. Apart from this, the music label has also partnered with Smule, the very popular global Karaoke app. With this association, SVF Music's vast content library will now be available on the above short video and Karaoke platforms thereby delivering the users with their favourite Bengali music.



Speaking about this new association, SVF Music Co-Founder & Director Mahendra Soni said, "Through this partnership, the ShareChat, Moj or Roposo's consumers will now have access to SVF Music's popular and highly engaging music catalogues. Combining efforts with another distribution platform will build a wider audience base and a powerful partnership as our music options are unlimited when it comes to engaging audiences nationally. This small step will give a huge push to regional songs as nationwide users will now be able to generate their own content with popular Bengali songs. We are positive that our vast music library will be available to a large base of users through this association."



The users of ShareChat, Moj, Roposo, Zili, and Smule can now make their own short videos by choosing any songs of SVF and upload it on their channel. Apart from these, the SVF Music content library is available on major audio platforms in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)