Rajesh Ghatge to head Publicis Groupe's bespoke marketing service 'PubHub'

Publicis Groupe today announced the launch of PubHub, a comprehensive ecosystem that will create bespoke marketing transformation solutions at scale, through the integration of specialised capabilities across Data, Content, Technology, Production, and Commerce.

PubHub will tap into PG India’s established model that is provides seamless services to some of the top global clients across multiple markets. The model has demonstrated success in connecting the people, processes, systems and data needed to fuel marketing transformation in all aspects of design and delivery. It is built to be open source, connecting with tech partners and clients’ partner agencies alike to deliver on client goals better, faster and efficiently.

PubHub will be led by Indigo Consulting CEO Rajesh Ghatge, who now additionally takes on the role of Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe India. Ghatge is already leading the implementation of Global Hub for GSK. Last year Publicis won the global production mandate of Circle in partnership with Tag. It is a first-ever model set up to deliver marketing transformation, using data, content, technology and production capabilities and will be servicing close to 90+ brands across 90+ markets.

Ghatge has been with Groupe for close to four and a half years and has close to three decades of experience across marketing and technology. Previously he has launched and built organisations in the space of travel, training and brand activation. Before joining Publicis, he also led a technology-enabled social enterprise which trained and certified school drop-outs to become certified eldercare workers.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe says, “Today, the demand for scaled marketing transformation solutions is growing exponentially– on the back of accelerated adoption of digital and tech. For Publicis Groupe, India has emerged as a massive capability centre for digital and tech-led deep expertise across contemporary and innovative marketing and business transformation solutions. Large mandates across global and national brands are being managed across the Groupe in India. The launch of PubHub is timely and apt. With an intrinsic model to scale fast, it has been designed to be agile and responsive while leveraging our proficiency and vast experience across the creative, technology and media competencies.”

Rajesh Ghatge said, “As a Client organisation, the choices of agency partners, consulting partners, tools and technologies are immense. These choices are giving rise to one big challenge – that of being able to weave together the right components of creative , data and technology to effectively win in the platform world. Moreover, reclaiming growth has become the number one priority for most enterprises in a dramatically changed world. In this added mandate, I am looking forward to leverage our diverse capabilities and experience to create repeatable and scalable solutions for our clients via PubHub, and fuel significant growth for them.”

