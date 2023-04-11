OTT changing the way Indians consume entertainment
Guest Column: Avinash Raj, CEO and Co-Founder of Mitwa TV, writes that while OTT platforms are gaining popularity there is concern about the explicit content
The Indian OTT (Over-The-Top) industry has witnessed a tremendous boom in recent years, with the increasing availability of high-speed internet and affordable smartphones. OTT platforms have gained immense popularity among Indian audiences and have changed the way Indians consume entertainment. However, the growing popularity of these platforms has also led to concerns about their impact on Indian society, particularly with regards to the increasing vulgarity and explicit content.
The Indian OTT industry has come a long way since its inception in 2012. Initially, it was dominated by international players but over the years, Indian players like have also emerged as major players in the market. This has led to increased competition and a greater variety of content for consumers to choose from.
One of the main reasons for the success of OTT platforms in India is the diverse range of content they offer. From international shows and movies to regional content in different Indian languages, these platforms cater to the varied tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. This has led to a democratization of content, with smaller, niche productions finding a platform to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.
However, this has also led to concerns about the content being produced and the impact it has on Indian society. A number of shows and movies on Indian OTT platforms have been criticized for their explicit content, including scenes of violence, sex, and drug abuse. While some argue that this is a reflection of changing societal norms and a move towards greater freedom of expression, others worry that it is leading to a coarsening of Indian culture and values.
With these platforms being easily accessible on smartphones, there is a worry that children and teenagers are being exposed to content that is inappropriate for their age. This has led to calls for stricter regulation and monitoring of content on these platforms.
In response to these concerns, the Indian government has proposed new regulations for OTT platforms. These regulations would require platforms to self-classify their content into different age categories and ensure that children are not exposed to inappropriate content. They would also require platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints about content.
In conclusion, the Indian OTT industry has brought about a revolution in the way Indians consume entertainment, offering a diverse range of content and opportunities for smaller, niche productions. However, concerns about the increasing vulgarity and explicit content on these platforms have raised questions about their impact on Indian society, particularly on children and young adults. While the proposed regulations may address some of these concerns, there is still a need for greater awareness and responsible content creation to ensure that Indian culture and values are not eroded by the content being produced.
Our contribution as Mitwa TV is to provide best of family entertainment with our Indian Culture and moral values to our Society with Freemium model Hindi Heartland dialect for global reach since inception.
dentsu X releases Motivations Study: Decoding consumer behaviour
The study aims to help brands better understand drivers that influence people
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 2 min read
dentsu X has released its findings from their Motivations Study to help brands better understand the innermost drivers that influence people to act in certain ways.
By understanding these Motivations, dentsu X can drive growth for brands by decoding behaviour and connect with valuable audiences like never before.
The fact files dive into how Motivations play a role in customer decisions, and why traditional data often fails to capture these nuances. Profiling more than 400,000 people in 70 markets across the world, the study has identified six core Motivations that drive everyone at varying levels: Accomplishment, Affection, Information, Possession, Power, and Protection. Each core Motivation is comprised of 25 sub-Motivations that are defined by individual statements that help dive deeper into the uniqueness of each person and their drivers.
The Motivations Study is being released as part of dentsu X’s consumer insight tool CCS.
Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, dentsu Media APAC, said: “In today’s data-rich environment, for brands to be truly relevant, it is important for them to understand the underline motivations behind audience behaviours. We are excited to share local insights on how understanding motivations can close the disconnect between the product offering and what consumers really want. Even within markets, we see distinct nuances that make the core Motivation different from the sub-Motivation. This report will help our clients understand the human truths about their audience empowering the brand’s planning process across all marketing disciplines.”
Premium and credible news content big draw for CTV audience: Ritu Dhawan, India TV
The Managing Director and CEO of India TV speaks to e4m on the evolution of the Connected TV space, the creation of new revenue streams and how advertisers can maximise ad exposure on this medium
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 10, 2023 8:50 AM | 4 min read
Connected TV has evolved significantly due to the internet's power and penetration, and can deliver quality and personalised content, remarks Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director and CEO, India TV.
In an exclusive chat with e4m, Dhawan spoke about how CTV has opened revenue streams for the media and that it is set to increase further with more and more households turning towards this medium.
Excerpts from the conversation:
About 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions. How big is this number for advertisers?
Earlier, the large screen experience was limited to DTH/Cable and channel subscriptions. Now with CTV, it has evolved with the internet's power and can deliver quality and personalized content, which is also easy to access. Its popularity is based on content experience too. Advertisers can maximise ad exposure on CTV. With around 22 million devices, CTV reaches over 90 million viewers with an average time spent per viewer being higher as compared to linear TV. For India TV, the average time spent by viewers per week is 35 minutes on linear TV, while on the smart TV app, it is 41 minutes.
Now, advertisers have two prominent requirements from a media vehicle - where is the affinity of the media vehicle and what is the size of the media? And both these requirements are well fulfilled by internet-enabled connected TVs, both for premium brands and for those who are looking for actual buyers for the brands.
How are you going to capitalize on the rising CTV numbers? What has been your strategy?
Yes, reports suggest that by 2025 over 50 million households will have access to CTVs and the viewership will touch 300 million. That means the market will witness 100% growth. Considering this exponential growth, it is mandatory for us to expand our content windows in the CTV space. India TV will soon produce audience-oriented content, especially for CTV. We are sure that with our content planning and execution, we will be able to make a strong impact among CTV users. In 5 years, this number will increase as old TV sets will be replaced by new smart TVs. This makes it vital to connect with the CTV ecosystem.
How are ad dynamics evolving on connected TV platforms? What kind of brands reach out to you for CTV?
The way digital advertising has increased its market penetration across the ad industry and advertiser verticals, CTV is becoming a preferred medium for advertisers. As CTV is enabled with the power of the internet, ad opportunities and ad formats have increased for advertisers. They are willing to spend more on CTV as multiple ad formats can deliver more impactful measurements, ad influence, and instant calls to action. Also, CTV penetration in the NCCS A market is 39 per cent, which is a big opportunity for advertisers who want to target this segment of the audience. Linear TV has 27% penetration in the said market.
Is the investment large compared to traditional mediums?
The CTV viewing eco-system is different from linear TV and it requires a lot of investment to acquire the mind space of the right viewer. When bigger players like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar invest a lot to provide features on the first screen of CTV along with the remote, you also need to put in some capital. However, we feel that if you give premium and credible news content you can rule the CTV audience.
What are the various revenue avenues open due to CTV?
Apart from linear TV capabilities of ad performing, CTV has also provided digital benefits like Geo-targeting, In-Streams ads, Pre-rolls, and Mid-rolls. Additionally, other impactful features for revenue generation are also available. Sponsored content and impact features in ad formats are also important for advertisers as they can target connected audiences separately.
How is connected TV changing the Tier 2, and 3 audiences' content patterns?
The CTV market size is building on the same trend lines as smartphone penetration has in the past. Availability of internet and low-cost CTV devices are shaping Tier-II and Tier-III markets. Additionally, the Finance Minister’s announcement that the government will be focusing on laying optical fiber cable (OFC) in the rural parts of the country where the electricity has just arrived will help a lot. The growing number of smartphone users in India is also driving a need for smart TVs as users look to continue streaming content consumption on bigger screens when at home.
What are the different innovations in the Connected TV space?
Capabilities of digital ad formats are key drivers for ad innovations in CTV. Rich media ads and their ability to instant call-to-action are attracting advertisers' and viewers' eyeballs. Also, from the broadcasters’ perspective, CTV will break the boundaries of limited content broadcast with a 24x7 concept. These are great opportunities for content creators to facilitate structured content in multiple ways in the ecosystem.
How will Jain brothers divide Times Internet?
Speculations over Times Group's split have been rife for quite some time but the management has so far not put them to rest
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 8:24 AM | 4 min read
As India’s oldest and one of the most influential media companies Times Group (Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd or BCCL) is headed for a split reportedly due to growing differences between brothers Sameer and Vineet Jain on how to run the business, the media industry is abuzz with speculations.
People wonder how the two brothers will bifurcate the conglomerate which has over the years expanded its footprint across newspapers, television, radio, digital, movies, music, outdoor advertising, education and more.
Though the speculations were rife since the demise of their mother and erstwhile chairman of the group Indu Jain in 2021, insiders say the separation of the brothers looks inevitable now.
People privy to the matter claim that assets of the company have undergone an elaborate evaluation process but due to the complexities involved the brother couldn't arrive at a consensus. They are reportedly looking at a mediation for a smooth split of the conglomerate which is a web of around 70 entities, including the most complex one, Times Internet Ltd (TIL).
A media report claimed, “Two mediators have been appointed to oversee this mediated auction. This includes Sunil Bharti Mittal, the billionaire chairman of telecoms operator Bharti Airtel, and a member of the Dalmia family, which owned BCCL in the 1950s before handing the company over to the Jains.
e4m sought to get the reactions from the TIL management on speculations and plans, but their response was awaited till the time of writing of the story.
Samir Jain is older to Vineet by 10 years and serves as the vice chairman of BCCL, while Vineet Jain is the managing director. Jain brothers are reportedly distant apart from each other when it comes to business acumen, lifestyle and vision for the company.
Fate of TIL
Times Internet Ltd (TIL), which is the digital arm of the Times Group, is going to be the one most impacted entity by this split due to its unique placement, observers speculate.
TIL, which is India’s largest digital products company, operates digital channels of all the newspapers of BCCL group like timesofindia.com, economictimes.com and navbharattimes.com which are integral part of their newspaper business.
Without newspaper titles, online editions will lose significance. Their reach and heft will also take a hit. Since online editions are largely dependent on print editions in terms of content, an integrated set-up is crucial for all practical and business reasons.
These factors indicate that a split of the TIL is inevitable and could be the trickiest one.
TIL also operates Times Card, Times Jobs, MensXP, IDiva, Speaking Tree, Cricbuzz.com, Times Prime, ET Money etc. and has been engaged in the business of providing online and offline services including selling of print advertorials/advertisement.
“Dividing multiple businesses into equal two would be a daunting task due to another reason. Vineet Jain is the chairman of Times Internet. However, most of the TIL operations are managed by Satyan Gajwani, Samir Jain’s son-in-law and the vice chairman of Times Internet,” says a senior editor of a newspaper who had earlier worked with Times Group.
After the mediation auction, different entities of TIL might end up in different houses, including the outsiders. Bharti Airtel is interested in fintech and ET Money may get picked up by the mediator only,” a news report claimed.
Selling of businesses
TIL has been working hard over the past two years to consolidate its business and offload the loss-making entities.
The company sold the restaurant reservations app Dineout as well as short video platform MX TakaTak in early 2022. It recently sold two of its content websites—MensXP and iDiva—and its creator management vertical Hypp to Mensa Brands.
It is in the process of selling OTT platform MX Player also which has reportedly been punching a hole in their coffers. The company is now in the talks with Amazon to sell it off at a price which is reportedly less than its acquisition cost.
Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for an estimated sum of $140 million or Rs 1,000 Cr. “Amazon has offered roughly $60 million, almost half of its purchasing cost,” sources claimed. This is despite the fact that MX Player has been regarded as the most downloaded app in India and third most downloaded in the world in 2022, according to the State of Mobile 2023 report by Data.ai.
The company’s arm Gradeup has already been merged with Byju’s through NCLT approval, its financial report stated.
According to media reports, Times Internet has also undergone a shareholding change and stakes held by different Times Group entities and family members were all transferred to BCCL in 2021-22.
MeitY announces new gaming rules; real-money gaming to come under SROs
This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not
By Shantanu David | Apr 6, 2023 6:33 PM | 4 min read
After an initial drafting of amendments in January of this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today notified the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in relation to online gaming.
The new regulations were developed after discussions held in recent months between the ministry and a diverse range of stakeholders, including gaming companies, esports industry groups, players, and legal authorities.
Among the main changes are that games involving real-money gaming will come under the ambit of three Self Regulating Organizations, though the number of these SROs could be revised at a later date. This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said, “These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill. You don't need to go to SRO if you are only a gaming company. SRO will determine what comprises user harm and what constitutes addiction.”
This follows several legal tussles between authorities and companies that promoted “games of chance” versus “games of skill”, with the former being equated with gambling and all its attendant vicissitudes while the latter have increasingly been come to be viewed as legitimate pursuits, and include esports and other gaming categories, many of which are now being added as medal sports to the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and other international sporting competitions.
Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “As the oldest, largest, and most diverse industry association for online gaming in the country, we are grateful to MeitY for notifying the amendments to regulate online gaming under the Indian Information Technology Act, and acknowledging the long-standing demand of the gamers and the online gaming industry.”
“We are especially grateful that the Government recognised the industry demands and provided light touch, but comprehensive regulations, which will support innovation, boost Create in India and Brand India, and propel India’s ‘Techade’,” he added.
Industry leaders says these rules will go a long way in promoting consumer interest while helping the industry grow responsibly and transparently and will also help in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling sites, which have been proliferating in the last few years.
“We look forward to assisting the industry transition to the self-regulatory model envisioned under the rules and use learnings from the years of work that has been undertaken at the All India Skill Games Council (AIGSC), the oldest and largest voluntary self-regulatory body for online gaming,” said Landers.
According to a report, the Indian domestic market for online gaming is estimated to grow to more than 1500 Cr INR in 2023 representing a CAGR of nearly 22 percent.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) , said the notification of MeitY rules marks a pivotal moment for the online gaming industry in India, as they are expected to put an end to the ambiguities that the industry was grappling with and lay the foundation for sustainable and responsible growth of the industry.
“India’s online gaming industry has already attracted $2.5B in FDI and we are hopeful that this will propel the industry to great heights and encourage innovation. We look forward to engaging with MeitY to seek requisite clarifications as our members initiate the compliance process,” said Bhattacharjya.
Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7, says that with consumer protection and responsible gaming at the forefront, the regulatory framework will aid in arresting the proliferation of offshore and illegal gambling and betting platforms in India, which operate with little regard for consumer interest.
“Many of the rules that will come into effect with this amendment including age verification, responsible gaming practices etc are already being followed by us as part of the code of conduct of E-Gaming Federation (EGF) of which we are members,” said Thampy.
MX Player inks content deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for the sports series ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
MX Player has collaborated with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring its all-female sports entertainment show ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ to Indian audiences.
MX Player has licensed the new season of the successful all-women wrestling series, which includes streaming rights to 52 episodes with each episode being of one-hour duration.
“At MX Player, we have a track record of presenting our audiences with the best in different genres. The first-of-its-kind sports deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution for the new season of ‘WOW - Women of Wrestling,’ is another step in that direction. We believe that a fascinating sports entertainment series about strong and inspiring women wrestlers will resonate with our audiences as the individual stories of the challenges, grit and determination of each of the WOW Superheroes are so powerful that it surely makes for a compelling watch,” said MX Player spokesperson.
“We are thrilled to bring the action-packed series WOW – Women Of Wrestling to empower audiences throughout India,” says Lisa Kramer, President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Viewers in the U.S. and abroad have been inspired by the athleticism of the WOW Superheroes and their uplifting stories.”
SoCheers launches SoCheers Spark
Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics about social and environmental causes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
SoCheers has launched its new vertical SoCheers Spark.
SoCheers Spark is focused towards generating purposeful, impactful and influential campaigns that shed light on unspoken causes.
Spearheaded by its three leaders, Aanchal Kohli (Head - Corporate Communications), Nikhil Somani (Head - Account Planning), and Mihir Nair (Senior Manager - Account Planning), SoCheers Spark seeks to collaborate with individuals who are dedicated to driving positive societal change. Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics concerning social and environmental causes.
Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “With its immense reach, advertising is a potential tool that can connect with vast audiences. Over time, our advertising campaigns have reached billions of people, and we believe it's time to leverage this potential for cause-related initiatives. By creating a brand mark, advertising can motivate people to take action and effect positive change in the world. Increasing awareness and interest in issues that can benefit society represents the next step in making a meaningful impact. As we celebrate ten years in business, we are thrilled to embark on this journey.”
Expressing their views, Aanchal Kohli, Nikhil Somani and Mihir Nair said, “SoCheers Spark represents a natural evolution for our agency, as our campaigns have always stood out for their ability to create an impact, whether in business or for social causes. We are excited about the possibilities this new vertical brings, a focused effort on creating campaigns that challenge the norm and inspire people to take action. As a creative agency that loves to take risks and push boundaries, we are doubling down on that ethos with SoCheers Spark. Our goal is to develop campaigns that capture people's attention, engage them emotionally, and inspire them to take action. We are confident that this new vertical will enable us to make a meaningful impact in the industry.”
Customer engagement & personalization is the name of the game: Mukund Seetharaman, Haptik
The COO of the conversational AI marketing solution company speaks to e4m on how the company has been partnering with tech and e-commerce firms
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 6, 2023 9:09 AM | 4 min read
Customer engagement has been a major part of the marketing experience for customers, especially in the digital era. The way marketing solutions have evolved is having a huge influence on areas like AI and personalization. Working on these very features, Haptik, a conversational AI marketing solution company has partnered with a bunch of technology and e-commerce companies.
In a conversation with exchange4media COO Mukund Seetharaman says, “We drive revenue and retention on messaging platforms. We do a whole lot of work with AI. We help clients go through their end-customer journeys.
He then talks about customer engagement and how important it becomes to smartly engage with consumers in order to retain them. “I think it is super important. Whether the brand is a big one or a small one, a niche one or a mass market one, I think customer engagement and personalization is the name of the game. That is directly related to having conversations with them because I feel once you have a conversation with a potential customer, suddenly it becomes more personal than anything else. So that's the same philosophy that we are wanting to build.”
Seetharaman also cautions about customer engagement as with the number of opportunities available, it is very important to choose the right path and make it fun and fruitful. He says there a bunch of things that brands can do and Haptik can help them with that. “The first one is obviously content, more personalized content when someone is looking for something. That is something that we do a lot in terms of getting the content to reach the right customers. So content is definitely a great avenue. This is like how Spotify gives you playlists in the morning when they know that you're going to exercise or run.
The second thing is the importance of interactions. That's where Haptik comes in - to have conversations with the potential customer or the prospect to help them discover and engage with the brand in some fashion.
The third is gamification. So, a lot of how to engage with a customer, with personalized content in a gamified mode is something which brands are trying to do. Connected to this are personalized offers and promotions, which I will also put as content because content is also promotional to a particular person.
Next is a lot of social media and engagement. That's where we also come in. While WhatsApp is possibly the most used app on our phones that's a very transactional app. We have seen that an emotional connection with the brand happens sometimes on Instagram.
He talks about conversational commerce and how AI can help with finding super complex products and having complex conversations, making everyone’s job easier.
Speaking about the future of the company, Seetharaman says the focus is on the next six months as technology is evolving too fast for a possible two-year plan. “In the next six months, we have a fairly clear view on what we want to do. The first one is analytics. We feel we are the first point of call when a customer or a prospect speaks to you a client. When they speak to a bot , it is as good as taking first level feedback. How to use that analytics for brands to really improve their business, their loyalty, their experience is something that we're investing a lot. Second is obviously the current trend of generative AI or using large language models to really make interactions or conversations with the brand; much more sensitive, much more nuanced, able to offer answers in different circumstances in a different way and much more precise. We are also doing a lot more on social media. WhatsApp is so deep in India, we are very certain that Instagram is going to have to that. So, we feel Instagram is an additional avenue. These are the three four things that we have planned for the next six months.”
