Netflix adds 8.5 million users in Q4

Netflix has reported its Q4 2020 earnings. The streaming giant’s revenue stood at $6.64 billion. The earnings per share was $1.19.

The company added 8.51 million Global paid subscriber. With 8.5 million paid net additions in Q4, the comoany we crossed the 200m paid memberships mark.

In a statement, the company said it added 37 million paid memberships in 2020 and achieved $25 billion in annual revenue, a 24% increase year-over-year.

Turns out, the company benefitted quite a lot from the lockdown and subsequent closure of entertainment avenues. In the first nine months of 2020, the streaming service added an incredible 28.1 million paid subscribers, outpacing the 27.8 million it added in all of 2019.

