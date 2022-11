Musk wants to find someone else for running Twitter

As per reports, he is considering stepping down as Tesla CEO

Elon Musk has said that he wants to find someone else to run Twitter as he doesn't want to remain the CEO of any company, media networks have reported.

He said this during a testimony that was regarding his compensation at Tesla.

Some reports have quoted James Murdoch as saying that Musk is considering stepping down as the CEO of Tesla.

