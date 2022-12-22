Moj: Micro-influencers & content in regional languages to be the next big thing
In 2022, 12 million monthly active creators created over 750 million videos on Moj, the platform said
Moj has unveiled its year-end wrap-up with insights on creator growth, what trended in 2022, regional viewership trends, and the overall sentiment. Micro-influencers and content in regional languages are expected to become the next big thing on Moj, along with the use of lenses that encouraged creators in 2022 to flood the platform with fun content throughout the year.
Moj has close to 300 million monthly active users and witnesses 3 million content uploads every day that garner close to 6 billion views daily.
According to the platform, 45% of trending music was non-film. Moj creators are monetarily gratified through Moj’s in-house currency, Mints, for their creative and engaging content on Moj LIVE and short videos. Moj Mints can be redeemed as actual money by the creators.
In 2022, 104K creators across genres earned over 3.5 billion Mints, i.e., $25 million.
Virtual gifting, brand collaborations, and participating in challenges were the top avenues for creators to generate income on Moj.
The most popular genre that witnessed the highest number of Mints was Romance & Relationships, with 32% of the total Mints. It was followed by Comedy & Fun.
Viewership in Tamil increased the most, by almost 71%, followed by Telugu and Bhojpuri. Over 300 million videos were created in regional languages that garnered a total of 50 billion views, a trend that is expected to continue.
The year was all about quirky and fun lenses on Moj.
Music was also a crucial part of the entertainment on Moj that elevated the short video experience in 2022.
About 45% of trending music was non-film, out of which almost 40% were new releases.
Looking at the trends observed on Moj in the year gone by, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations Moj and ShareChat, says, “The year 2022 saw Moj, and our community, grow bigger and stronger. For us, it was a year of breaking out of the clutter through innovative features, creative collaborations, and creator monetization. We reached several milestones not just around the tremendous growth in our creator community but also with never-seen-before creative interventions, which provided our creators avenues for monetization and gave brands an opportunity to engage authentically and organically with their audiences. Moj is geared up for 2023, and we hope to continue our journey towards gaining further inroads to the heartland of India and, of course, holistically grow our creator community by helping them build a sustainable career as an Indian creator.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Meet the jury
An august panel of jury members will come together to recognise and rewards some of the most cutting-edge digital initiatives from diverse sectors
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:03 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media has joined hands with the Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) to present the Digital Impact Awards. The initiative will recognize and acknowledge India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens.
To vet the most impactful digital initiatives and the teams who brought them to fruition, the awards have brought an august panel of jury members chaired by Sunil Arora, the Former Chief Commissioner Officer of India. An IAS officer of the 1980 batch, Arora has also been a secretary to the Government of India in two different ministries.
Other members of the jury include Dr Aruna Sharma, S Ravi, Dr Annurag Batra, Dr Sanjay Dwivedi, Ashish Bhasin and Dr Jagdish Mitra. Let's get to know our eminent jury members better.
Dr Sharma is a former secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT. She has also worked as the former secretary (Steel) in the GOI. Presently, she serves on the board of some companies and is the author of five best-selling books.
Eminent chartered accountant S Ravi is the Managing Partner of Ravi Rajan & Company, TFCI and Former Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange. He serves on the board of over 45 companies and organisations like IDBI, LIC, ONGC, BHEL and many more.
Media mogul Dr Annurag Batra is the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Business World and exchange4media. He is also an angel investor for many media tech companies.
Dr Sanjay Dwivedi is the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He is also the Ex-Vice Chancellor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, a member of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and a former editor of the Dainik Bhaskar.
Ashish Bhasin is a media veteran and one of the most prominent names in the world of media, advertising and marketing. He is the Co-Founder and Chairman of RD&X Network and the Former CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu.
Dr Jagdish Mitra is the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Tech Mahindra. He was formerly the CEO of CanvasM Technologies Limited. Dr Mitra also serves on the Executive Council of NASSCOM.
The jury will pick out the achievers and innovators from the world of digital media and honour the most cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. DNPA proposes to give awards this year in diverse categories for the best use of digital media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit & Digital Impact Awards: Jury to reward excellence in digital media
The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 4:13 PM | 2 min read
DNPA’s first annual conclave, organised in association with exchange4media Group, will be held on January 20, 2023, in New Delhi. The conclave is a platform for the exchange of ideas & thoughts, sharing of the latest technological developments in the field of digital media, and regulatory or policy challenges besides other issues that the media faces from time to time in its quest for growth and excellence in journalism. This time, the focus area of the conclave is expected to be unfolding new contours of the relationship between Big Tech and News Media publishers. Experts from across the globe are expected to participate in the day-long conclave along with top Indian leadership and other stakeholders.
The Summit will be attended by senior government leaders, foreign policymakers, senior journalists, publishers, technology leaders and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, ideas, challenges, and opportunities in making the world of digital media more vibrant and empowered.
DNPA would also take this opportunity to honour and celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference across different categories. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will recognise and honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. For this, the jury comprising great minds from the industry is set to meet for nominations on December 28, 2022.
The nominations in the first year have been selected by a research team of the e4m Group. The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.
DNPA proposes to give awards in the following eight categories for the best use of digital media:
1. Human Resource Development & Education
2. Health
3. Financial Reforms
4. Sustainability and Environment Protection
5. Promote Ease of Business
6. Governance & Administrative Reforms
7. Women & Child Welfare Reforms
8. Ease of Living
The Jury members are as follows:
1. S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman- TFCI & Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
2. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronics, Government of India
3. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media
4. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
5. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network
6. Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Commerce media gives us a perspective on how we shape our business'
At the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2023, a panel of experts discussed the many possibilities of commerce media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 2:55 PM | 3 min read
At the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit, a panel of experts came together to discuss 'Commerce media: past, present and future of a fast-growing media opportunity.' Suyash Dongre, Head of Digital Marketing, VIP Industries; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, Essence India; Varadharanjan Ragunathan, Head- Monetization & customer engagement, Big Basket; Avinash Janjire VP & Head - Marketing, Thomas Cook; and Ankur Rathi, Head- DSP GTM Amazon were part of the esteemed panel.
Dippak Khurana co-founder & CEO, Vserv & Vmax moderated the session. He started by broaching the topic of commerce media. He told the audience that as consumers are ahead and they are spending more and more time on buying, commerce platforms are becoming media platforms. "Selling to brand is becoming an interesting area for commerce platforms. Brands, on other hand, are interested in using commerce platforms as media platforms", Khurana added.
"After the pandemic, e-commerce is now becoming mainstream. It is the part of the most discussed plans, from a brand's perspective," said Ragunathan. He thinks that the future is going to be a mixture of psychology and technology. Using human psychology and technology together will help e-commerce platforms to differentiate from others.
Rathi said, "Any commerce platform, including Amazon, has established a very clear matrix on enabling discovery. The demand is already getting catered to, and we are also catering for discovery. For any marketer or any buyer, the way they look at Amazon or any e-commerce platform is very important."
Talking about how brands try to leverage the increased demands on e-commerce platforms, Dongre noted, "Commerce media gives us a perspective of how we shape our business. It gives us a perspective on what we should produce next. We get various answers from the commerce media and that's how we hold relevance from e-commerce platforms."
Janjire spoke about lessons from Amazon while setting up Thomas Cook's ecomm presence: "Because of the advent of the digital and e-commerce platforms, we started building our e-commerce about 5-6 years ago. That is when we looked at the concept of Amazon. It is the fastest way to get to a relevant and aligned purchase audience. Because of various data cards and segmentations, there is a huge overlap between my audience and we were able to give the cohorts of frequent travellers per e- purchase, and mode of the purchases. Our intent was not to sell but to acquire a new set of customers which are primarily online buyers."
Malaviya shared that the marketplaces are a fairly recent entry into the media mix. "As lower funnel contributors, they have a very important role and that is how the business understands and naturally takes them, but as an upper funnel or when we go through the funnel, that is a recent consideration. Audiences are no longer linear, and audiences' journeys are no longer linear. Platform thinking is something of the past. Past, was all about thinking when the media was linear, today is a lot more dynamic. Today's are a lot more audience focused and the future is going to be even more so, powered by a lot more data and unification of that journey. We are still away from something which is integrating and Omnichannel, Omnicommerce, all of that is on the way, it's not there yet," she explained.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NXT Digital Limited to go for reorganisation
Sudhanshu Tripathi, Director, to take over as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 7:11 AM | 2 min read
In continuation with the business reorganisation process initiated by the company, which includes the proposed merger of the Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited into NXT Digital Limited (NDL), the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 19, 2022, was pleased to note that all steps and compliances relating to the demerger of the Digital Media & Communication Business undertaking into Hinduja Global Solutions Limited have been successfully completed including allotment of shares by Hinduja Global Solutions Limited to the eligible shareholders of NDL.
The shares which have been allotted in accordance with the swap ratio are eligible for trading on stock exchanges.
With respect to the proposed merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited with the company, the Board of directors of the Company had approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement of Company with Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLF) at their meeting held on November 25, 2022.
The Board of Directors considered it expedient and necessary that with the demerger of digital and media undertaking business together with the trademark “NxtDigital”, the name of the company should be changed from Nxtdigital Limited to “NDL Ventures Limited” or such other name as approved by the Registrar of Companies/Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
With the new business focus, the board considered it appropriate to reconstitute the Board of Directors to give focus to the new ventures in consonance with future activities. In view of this, the Board of Directors approved that Ashok P. Hinduja will relinquish his role as Chairman-Non-Executive of the Company to align his focus on expansion of Digital and Media Business of the Hinduja Group. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Director, will assume the role of Non – Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fake news: PIB’s Fact Check Unit cracks down on 3 YouTube channels
These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and over 30 crore views
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:29 PM | 1 min read
In a series of over 40 fact-checks, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted three YouTube channels for spreading false information. These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.
This is the first time when PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims.
PIB said the channels were spreading false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, government schemes, EVMs and farm loan waivers.
The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.
Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Are advertisers looking past ‘walled gardens’ in India?
Industry observers note that large advertisers have started investing in other platforms, and tech biggies like Google and Meta are feeling the pinch
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 20, 2022 8:51 AM | 6 min read
After commanding the digital advertising space for years, tech giant Google is now looking at smaller portions of ad budgets globally. YouTube and Search, which have long been drivers of the company’s overall performance, have started showing some weakness of late, say industry observers. The reason, they say is marketers exploring new alternatives.
In FY22, Google recorded Rs 24,000 crore as ad revenue from India. This was nearly 75% higher compared to the previous year.
This may not be the story anymore. Leading Indian advertisers have now started slashing their ad monies for digital platforms like Google, media planners told e4m.
Paras Mehta, Business Head of Matterkind, a Reprise network company, said, “Leading FMCG brands and others too are eager to be present on platforms where their core TG is, and for doing so they are more open than ever to the idea of understanding and exploring new opportunities. Many advertisers now allocate 15-20% of their ad spends as ‘Test-Learn-Scale’ on platforms outside of the known walled gardens to reach out to their TG in the ‘Open Web’. The trend is likely to grow with more and more advertisers following the suit.”
Google, Meta and some other major digital advertising platforms are referred to as ‘walled gardens’. A walled garden is a closed ecosystem, in which the technology provider has total control over the content, ad inventory, ad buying and selling among others, thanks to their huge database.
Google, for instance, gets nearly 8.5 billion daily searches on its search engine, giving it a market share of 86% globally. The majority of its ad revenue comes from Search and Display.
It is being noticed that large advertisers are investing in eCommerce platforms that allow Search directs for intended consumers. This trend is clear from Flipkart and Amazon India alone pocketing Rs 7,000 crore of ad revenue.
Highlighting how the number of walled gardens has gone up from two to 2,000 over the last few years, Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder and Chairman, RD&X Network, said: “Until a few years ago, Google and Meta enjoyed complete duopoly in the digital space. Now, their market share must be roughly 80 per cent. In the last 5-10 years, new platforms like eCommerce brands, LinkedIn and several others have started eating up their pie.”
With advertising revenues in India growing year on year, the walled gardens’ revenue has not been hit in terms of absolute numbers. However, their dominance in digital advertising is being challenged by new digital ad platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The trend is visible in international markets where TikTok has emerged as a potential challenge, says Sajal Gupta, Chief Executive - Kiaos Marketing.
It's noteworthy that Google and Meta’s market share in the US has dropped to 65% and TikTok is being cited as the main reason for the shrinking of the ad supply to the two walled gardens.
“Had TikTok not been banned in India, Google and Meta revenues would have suffered losses in India as well, like the US and European markets,” opines Gupta.
Marketers are generally concerned about inflation, negative market sentiment and global factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and the deceleration of Google and Meta’s growth engine. Massive layoffs at Google, Meta and many other tech platforms further indicate troubles in the tech sector in the coming days.
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, shares that advertisers have tightened their purse strings in Q3, which has impacted the digital ad spend as a whole. “Major brands have reduced their digital advertising budget by about 10 per cent and are likely to reduce it further in the fourth quarter. This includes their spending on Google, Meta and other platforms.”
As for Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Grapes, the impact is not going to be severe. “The industry is discussing a lot about the Google and Meta slowdown impacting the growth of the advertising sector. Well, we could see brands deducting some percentage of their overall marketing budget. But it's not going to impact the sector phenomenally.”
Some media agencies have not witnessed any significant decline in Google’s ad budget allocation. Kumar Awanish, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, said, “Google’s ad platform DV360 is quite robust, simple and cost-effective. Its scale and reach are phenomenal compared to any other platform. There is no question of slashing the Google budget or picking any other DSP or SSP.”
Multiple Platforms
Apart from Google’s DV360, offerings are available from multiple Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) to bid on ad inventory. These platforms are namely Amazon, Walmart, Verizon, Mediamath and Flipkart. AdTech platforms or Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) that manage the inventory of digital publishers’ websites and apps such as PubMatic, Magnite and Hivestack are also available, experts noted.
According to Paras Mehta, “The availability of multiple options has prompted media planners to propose 5-6 available options to advertisers apart from Google’s DV 360. Some marketers approve 3-4 of them.”
Bhasin agrees, “The entry of programmatic players like Mediamath in the market have increased the ad inventory.”
First-Party Data
Most advertisers have started investing in first-party data in anticipation of the deprecation of cookies by Google in the next few years.
“This has helped them be activation platform agonistic in their approach. Apple and Firefox have already implemented stricter rules around third-party audience tracking on browsers as well as apps,” Mehta explains.
Bhasin agrees, “Advertisers with their own first-party data are themselves becoming walled gardens. Hence, their dependence on tech giants has gradually declined to an extent.”
He stressed there is a need for a “Platform of Platforms” that breaks silos and allows integration of advertising technology and marketing technology.
It is noteworthy that Google has started the Privacy Sandbox initiative to collaborate with the ecosystem on developing privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies and other forms of cross-site tracking. Trial versions of Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome have been released for developers to test.
Strengthening SEO
Besides, brands are strengthening their own websites with SEO strategies. This should further reduce their dependence on audiences available via walled gardens only. While some of these options are a must-have and some are good-to-have, it is important for clients to invest time and money in a solid 1P data strategy, a very robust analytics tool, and attribution models to sustain these efforts for times to come, explains Mehta.
Google’s Response Awaited
e4m has reached out to Google to get its perspective and response to the emerging market trend as pointed out by media agencies. The company had not shared its comments till the time of publishing the story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google for India event announces launch of 'multisearch' feature
The new feature allows users to search for things through both text and image
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
The Google for India event yesterday saw a sit down between the internet giant's CEO Sundar Pichai and the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, among a slew of announcements and launches for and by Google India.
? Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat ?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022
Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.
Coming ?in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD
Having introduced the multisearch option to its US customers in April, Google announced the launch of the same in India yesterday, available in English for now, with Hindi expected to be added next year. The new feature allows you to search for things through both text and image. For example, if a customer sees a textile pattern they like, they can take a photo and look for clothes made using the same pattern.
This should provide impetus to brands and products, especially those who can quickly crack the algorithm.
There was a lot of concentration on spreading Google's presence pan-India, with a lot of new features based around voice and search, in regional languages across a spectrum of features, all expected to be introduced over the next few months.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube