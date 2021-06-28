Mitron TV downsizes team amid rising competition in short-video space

Mitron co-founder and CEO Shivank Agarwal clarified that the company has laid off very few people even as it is expanding the team by hiring for tech roles

Short-video platform Mitron TV, which completed one year of operations recently, has trimmed its 60 member team by laying off several employees. The move comes as the platform is facing tough competition from its well-funded rivals like Dailyhunt-owned Josh, ShareChat-owned Moj, and InMobi-backed Glance's Roposo.

Given the rising competition, the platform is focusing on its video editing tools. The founders of Mitron TV had recently launched an advanced video editing application, 'MontagePro'.



In a statement, Mitron co-founder and CEO Shivank Agarwal clarified that the company has laid off very few people even as it is expanding the team by hiring for tech roles.



"We are a tech and product-first company, and building a strong team with the right people is a continuous process for us. We have consolidated and reevaluated a few roles at Mitron TV while aggressively hiring for the tech and product teams. We have onboarded more people for the right roles than we parted ways with," Agarwal said.



Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Agarwal said less than 10 employees were laid off. He also that the company will focus on both apps.



“Mitron TV is seeing steady growth. We've been concentrating on several in-app features, such as Live Streaming and improved editing tools. We have launched various campaigns for known brands and government bodies, like MyGov, FSSAI's Eat Right initiative, among others. Likewise, we have been running educational campaigns, such as #VirusToVaccine, with prominent doctors from the medical community for the LIVE feature. Also, creators use our Live feature to interact with their users regularly,” Agarwal has been quoted as saying.



“At the same time, we have been working with the creator community to improve their video editing experience and reduce their reliance on external/standalone editor apps. We discovered that as Mitron's camera and editor's editing capabilities improved, creators began to use it not only for posting videos on Mitron but also for exporting videos to share on other social media platforms. We took a cue from that and created MontagePro, a free video editor app for our creator community that has helped us build a loyal following of creators,” he added.

