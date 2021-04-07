Lotus Whiteglow launches ‘Go Glow Girls’ campaign with Jacqueline Fernandez

Beauty brand Lotus Herbals has launched a nationwide hunt through a high decibel social media campaign “Go Glow Girls” for its flagship brand “Lotus WhiteGlow”. The campaign featuring Lotus whiteglow’s brand ambassador actress Jacqueline Fernandez, kick starts a month-long hunt commencing on 1st April 2021 that will be showcased on all Lotus Herbals social media platforms. The objective of the nationwide hunt is to identify and choose 4 alluring girls from across India, who will be the social faces of the brand for the next 2 months. The victorious girls will win a Paid Collaboration with Lotus WhiteGlow, a Sponsored Trip to Goa and complimentary WhiteGlow skin care products for a period of two months. The hunt will be an exciting initiative to generate buzz about the brand while getting it’s social media audience invested in the outcome.

Commenting on the launch of the Lotus WhiteGlow Campaign, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says, “This is the 1st time that we are embarking on a nationwide hunt to discover new talent who will be the social faces of the brand. With this campaign we aim to break through the clutter and engage directly with millennials, who form a large part of our consumer base. Miss Universe Sri Lanka and brand ambassador for Lotus WhiteGlow, Jacqueline Fernandez says, “This is a fun peppy campaign and it’s wonderful that Lotus WhiteGlow is creating a platform where budding talent can showcase their creative skills. It’s a perfect medium to connect with young aspirational women and I am really looking forward to seeing the new Glow Girls”.

The Lotus WhiteGlow Go Glow Girls social media campaign will be led by actress Jacqueline Fernandez who will appear in films and static images that will play across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and twitter. To enhance the experience Lotus WhiteGlow will also shoot social media content with the winning girls which will go live on all social platforms. To amplify the campaign the brand will also leverage celebrities and social media influencers to build engagement with its audience.

