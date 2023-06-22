JioCinema to stream inaugural Global Chess League

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced JioCinema as the OTT partner for the inaugural edition. From June 22nd, 2023, onwards, all the matches of the league being held in Dubai will be streamed LIVE on the platform.
As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers, the platform said.
Speaking about the association, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 - Sports, said, “We are excited to be a part of the chess revolution that the Global Chess League will bring about. Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the league.”
The annual league will feature a unique mixed-team format wherein, each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will compete for the Global Chess League Championship title on July 2nd, 2023.
Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “One of the league's core objectives is to promote and popularise chess worldwide. With JioCinema, we have the ideal partner for bringing the league closer to the audience. We are confident that the league will reach new heights as the world's most-watched and engaging chess league. We look forward to a successful collaboration with JioCinema in setting new standards for fan engagement.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vidhu Sagar joins Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director
Prior to this, Sagar was MD at Entravision (MediaDonuts), India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:00 PM | 2 min read
Vidhu Sagar has joined Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director.
Sagar joins from Entravision, erstwhile MediaDonuts, where he was Managing Director, India. Previously, Sagar has held leadership roles as National Director Media at MullenLowe Lintas, Managing Partner at GTB – WPP's integrated agency for Ford Motors, GM at FCB-Ulka and EVP at Carat Media, among others.
Sagar has extensive experience across diverse disciplines of digital marketing, media and advertising. Throughout his career, he has worked on brand strategy and innovative media solutions for a variety of clients, including international brands such as BMW, General Motors, Ford, British Airways, Bausch & Lomb, Tropicana, MasterCard, Reebok, and Bose, as well as prominent Indian players such as ITC, Dabur, Hero, HCL, NIIT and Muthoot Group.
Ashish Upadhyay, Founder, Acueiti DigiMedia said, “We’re pleased to welcome Vidhu Sagar to lead our growing operations. There is momentum in the market both in digital media as well in online content development. Vidhu has a unique background having successfully led businesses across both creative and media domains. His deep understanding of the Indian media landscape and rich experience across multiple disciplines in advertising will surely benefit our clients and the team.”
On his appointment, Sagar said: “Digital marketing field is an unending sea of opportunities today. While there’s burgeoning demand and explosive growth all around, online marketing and digital media are shrouded in complexity leaving clients unsure and confused. Clients are sorely missing the wisdom of experienced practitioners who understand the larger perspective, demystify the solution, and guide them in their digital journeys."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IAS rolls out ad measurement tools for FB and Instagram Reels
IAS will now provide viewability and invalid traffic measurement for Meta’s Reels video feed inventory
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 2:12 PM | 1 min read
Integral Ad Science has announced that it has rolled out ad measurement tools for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Reels videos. Expanding a partnership that began in 2016, IAS will now provide viewability and invalid traffic measurement for Meta’s rapidly growing Reels video feed inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users.
The growing collaboration between Meta and IAS means Reels advertisers will now have unparalleled transparency into the performance of their ad campaigns. IAS has already been providing advertisers with measurement tools that include viewability and invalid traffic for placements across Facebook and Instagram.
“Facebook and Instagram Reels are enormously popular with advertisers, and based on the success of the existing partnership between Meta and IAS, we are pleased to broaden our work together and provide this deeper level of transparency for Reels ads,” said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, IAS. “With more than 140 billion Reels played daily, smart marketers have already been placing advertisements on Reels and now they have even more measurement insights into which of their ads are being seen and driving results.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
22feet Tribal Worldwide bags digital mandate for Lumina CloudInfra
Lumina is a data center platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 4:56 PM | 1 min read
22feet Tribal Worldwide has bagged the digital mandate for Lumina CloudInfra Private Limited. Lumina is a data center platform with a mission to provide secure Hyperscale cloud infra services to businesses in India and across the Asia Pacific region.
Anil Reddy, Global Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, Lumina CloudInfra shared his views, "As we continue to grow and expand our services, it is essential that we have a strong and reliable partner to help us communicate our message effectively. We believe that 22feet Tribal has the experience and expertise to do just that."
Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide commented, “Lumina is doing exceptional work in redefining and reimagining what the data centers of the future will look like. And 22feet Tribal is at the forefront of providing new-age, cutting-edge solutions to our clients to tell their stories in the digital world. We are very excited about partnering with Lumina in this incredibly important journey that will impact the way customers experience data centers in the future.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google launches Indian Languages Program to support local language publishers
Applications for the Indian Languages Program will be accepted till June 30, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 6:39 PM | 2 min read
Google News Initiative (GNI) today announced the launch of the Indian Languages Program, a new initiative by Google, designed to support local news publishers in India. The GNI Indian Languages Program is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower publishers through various components, including access to training, technical support, and funding, to help them improve their digital operations and reach more readers. With support for a total of nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, this program stands as Google's most diverse technology program for news publishers.
The GNI Indian Languages Program follows a structured format that includes various components to support and empower publishers. This includes a range of activities, including scaled inspiration series and virtual workshops. These sessions will feature guest speakers, success stories from previous GNI program participants, and Google-led sessions on topics such as Core Web Vitals, website optimization, News Consumer Insights (NCI), YouTube, and more.
Selected publishers will also undergo a diagnosis process to assess their page speed, core web vitals performance, and other relevant parameters. This evaluation will provide unified guidance on quality signals that are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web. Additionally, publishers will receive personalized guidance and support in addressing the identified areas for improvement, including remediation of issues related to Core Web Vitals, schema, site manifests, mobile usability, content formats, and additional revenue enhancement solutions.
In addition, a subset of chosen publishers will benefit from dedicated consultations and technical implementation support to enable best-in-class user experience. This long-term engagement will involve close collaboration with publishers to create a roadmap tailored to their specific needs.
To be eligible for the Indian Languages Program, publishers must meet the following criteria:
Be a small or medium-sized Indian language news organization that produces original news and is incorporated or registered in India.
Have an operational website and a minimum of 12 months of continuous operation.
Have at least 50 full-time employees (FTE).
Eligible applicants can include for-profit or nonprofit traditional news organizations, digital natives, and broadcasters.
Applications for the GNI Indian Languages Program will be examined by both the Google Project team and external advisors. The Project team will evaluate all submitted applications and, in some cases, work with expert consultants to perform additional analyses and make suggestions for the ultimate selection of recipients. Eligible applicants will be ascertained and communicated to by the Google Project team.
Applications for the Indian Languages Program are open for submission till June 30, 2023. Interested news organizations can apply for the program on GNI website.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Netflix to open restaurants serving food from its cooking shows
Pop-up restaurant to open on June 30 in Los Angeles
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 6:32 PM | 1 min read
Streaming giant Netflix is now entering the food industry, opening restaurants.
In a press release on Tuesday, the platform announced a pop-up restaurant set to open on June 30 in Los Angeles. Named ‘Netflix Bites’, it will reportedly serve food prepared by chefs from its popular cooking shows like 'Chef's Table', 'Is It Cake?', ‘Nailed It!’ and 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend'.
Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern are some of the chefs who will be associated with Netflix Bites.
Media reports quoted Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, as saying "From episode to entree, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows.”
Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone reportedly said that the ‘awesome’ project is one of the ‘biggest thrills’ of her life. “I'm wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards: Second edition to be held in August
The awards aim to honour and felicitate brands & agencies that effectively embraced programmatic creative strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards. The awards aim to honour and felicitate brands, agencies and media groups that have embraced programmatic creative strategies that target viewers effectively. e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards is scheduled for August 25 where industry experts, brand custodians and top leaders will come together under one roof. Mobavenue is the growth partner of the awards while The Trade Desk is the co-partner.
The e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards will celebrate excellence in four main categories - Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider, Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. These categories recognize all aspects from omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaign, most effective brand experience, best use of ai, paid search ad campaign, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best data technology, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more.
The winners are selected through an extensive selection process. They will be selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. The nominations accepted for the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards are for the work done from the period of 1st March 2022 to 31st March 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why is Google’s ad business under scanner globally?
After US, EU has also accused Google of abusing its dominant position in digital ads business. The two feel that the tech giant should divest a part of its ad businesses to address the concerns
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 16, 2023 9:16 AM | 5 min read
Google’s advertising business is under scanner once again. This time it's the European Union that has accused Google of favoring its own online advertising technology to the “detriment of competing providers”.
The European Commission—the EU’s executive arm—said on Wednesday that it has found that Google is “throttling competition by leveraging its position as the region's most dominant provider of ad-buying tools for advertisers and ad-serving tools for publishers.”
According to the EU regulator, Google has since at least 2014, favored placing bids with its own ad exchange-AdX-over rivals during the automated ad bidding process which has allowed the exchange to charge higher fees from buyers.
The EU’s charges could also lead to a fine of about 10% of Google's annual global turnover. Its 2022 advertising revenue amounted to $225 billion, roughly 80 % of its total revenue.
The EU’s move comes on the heels of a proposed legislation in the United States, called “Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act”, that was put to the Senate last year and has bipartisan support. The law proposes that companies processing over $20 billion in digital ad transactions will face restrictions on owning multiple parts of the ad ecosystem.
Google, which controls nearly 70 percent of the digital advertising business globally, owns all three aspects of the programmatic advertising business: the DSP (demand side platform), the SSP (supply side platform) and the Ad Exchange.
“Google's dominance in the entire digital advertising ecosystem, coupled with the dominance of its other products such as Search and YouTube in their respective domains, gives the tech giant an unbridled influence on how ads end up on websites and apps around the world,” an ad executive told e4m.
Digital advertising experts around the world, including those in India, have been raising questions over Google’s digital advertising business for a very long time.
The EU’s move has further raised concerns in the ad industry, especially among Indian marketers who increasingly put money on digital advertising, industry experts told e4m.
Responding to the concerns, Dan Taylor, VP of Global Ads, Google, told e4m: “Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector. The commission’s investigation focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business and is not new. We disagree with the EC’s view and we will respond accordingly.”
In India, Google’s ad revenue reached Rs 25,000 crore in 2022. However, the Indian watchdog has so far not taken any measures to address these concerns though it has imposed a hefty fine on Google for abusing its dominant position in the android ecosystem.
“A monopoly simply means that any entity that enjoys absolute control over a system can (and most likely will) exercise unfair advantage in the course of business,” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, veteran adman and MD of Rediffusion.
Asif Mulla, Business Director of Publisher's Internationalé echoes the sentiments.
It's noteworthy that Indian marketers have already started using other DSPs and SSPs to reduce their dependence on Google, industry leaders say. Offerings are available from multiple DSPs such as Amazon, Walmart, Verizon, Mediamath and Flipkart etc. and SSPs such as PubMatic, Magnite and Hivestack.
Paras Mehta, Business Head of Matterkind, a Reprise network company, says, “The availability of multiple options has prompted media planners to propose 5-6 available options to advertisers apart from Google’s DV 360. Some marketers approve 3 or 4 of them.”
What is the controversy?
The digital ad industry works on an automated ad buy-sell mechanism. Publishers, such as those who run websites or mobile applications, offer ad inventory. Advertisers purchase these inventories through a bidding process.
To automate these processes are various adtech platforms: publishers plug into SSP where they can offer their inventories and set minimum bid prices. Advertisers, on the other hand, access the DSP.
And bringing it all together are ad exchanges, which work much like stock exchanges.
Industry experts say, “Google provides several adtech services that are intermediate between advertisers and publishers. While it operates two ad buying tools - “Google Ads'' and “DV 360”, it also has a publisher ad server “DoubleClick For Publishers ", and an ad exchange-AdX .”
The European Commission’s preliminary findings say, “Google abused its dominant positions by: 1) Favouring its AdX in the ad selection auction run by its ad server DFP by, for example, informing AdX in advance of the value of the best bid from competitors which it had to beat to win the auction. 2) Favouring AdX in the way its ad buying tools Google Ads and DV360 place bids on ad exchanges. For example, Google Ads was avoiding competing ad exchanges and mainly placing bids on AdX, thus making it the most attractive ad exchange.”
“The Commission is concerned that Google's allegedly intentional conduct aimed at giving AdX a competitive advantage and may have foreclosed rival ad exchanges. This would have reinforced Google's AdX central role in the Adtech supply chain and Google's ability to charge a high fee for its service,” the EU statement reads.
The commission’s preliminary findings suggest any behavioral remedy would be ineffective and that “mandatory divestment”—i.e. selling a part of its business—may be the only way to resolve the competition issues.
The press release includes an example of a potential remedy, which involves splitting and selling off Google’s ad selling and exchange branches while allowing it to retain the ad buying units.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube