iProspect India wins HarperCollins' account

iProspect India, the digital marketing agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the account of HarperCollins Publishers, one of the world’s largest book publishing companies. The agency bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Delhi office.

As per the mandate, iProspect India will handle the Paid Media (which includes all biddable platforms like Google Search & Display, Programmatic, Facebook and Amazon) and SEO duties for the brand.

Commenting on the win, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “HarperCollins is one of the big five English language publishing companies. As consumption of content has shifted significantly to digital, iProspect is happy to help the brand strengthen its digital presence through its expertise in integrated content and digital marketing.”

“If you’re looking for a book on almost any subject, there’s a HarperCollins book for you out there. And so, the logical next step in our digital strategy was to ensure that our books became easily discoverable to anyone looking for them online. iProspect brings onboard their tremendous experience in performance marketing and we are confident that their strategic approach will go a long way in growing our business and ensuring that the right book reaches the right reader,” added Subhashree Das, Deputy General Manager - Digital Marketing, HarperCollins.

It is pertinent to note here that to drive discoverability of HarperCollins books, iProspect India will accelerate the brand’s business growth in the country by communicating the right message to the targeted set of audiences.