India Today’s Rajasthan Tak launches own website

India Today’s digital-first group of channels Tak has expanded its online presence with a newly launched website – www.RajasthanTak.com. This will be the group’s 6th native-product after CrimeTak.in, TheSportsTak.com, MumbaiTak.in, UPTak.in and GujaratTak.in.

Rajasthan Tak has a strong social media presence with more than a million subscribers/followers on various social media platforms. The new website will have a bouquet of content ranging from news articles, web stories and videos in a mobile and desktop-friendly format.

Commenting on the launch, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak channels, says: “After leading the market through our various social media channels, we are ready to scale up our presence in Rajasthan with Rajasthantak.com. The idea is to give our audience a holistic content offering over and above videos. The new platform will host in-depth news articles, web stories, photo galleries and live updates from Rajasthan.

He further adds, “In the past one year, we have successfully moved to native platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. We will surely be covering more regional markets in the near future.”

Vivek Gaur, CEO, digital-first channels, TV Today, says, “In the past one year, Rajasthan Tak generated more than 300 million views on social media. By moving to our own destination, we aim to build a content-rich ecosystem for the end-user.”

