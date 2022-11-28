India Today’s Rajasthan Tak launches own website

The channel is present across all social media platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 28, 2022 12:15 PM  | 1 min read
Rajasthan Tak

India Today’s digital-first group of channels Tak has expanded its online presence with a newly launched website – www.RajasthanTak.com. This will be the group’s 6th native-product after CrimeTak.in, TheSportsTak.com, MumbaiTak.in, UPTak.in and GujaratTak.in.

Rajasthan Tak has a strong social media presence with more than a million subscribers/followers on various social media platforms. The new website will have a bouquet of content ranging from news articles, web stories and videos in a mobile and desktop-friendly format.

Commenting on the launch, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak channels, says: “After leading the market through our various social media channels, we are ready to scale up our presence in Rajasthan with Rajasthantak.com. The idea is to give our audience a holistic content offering over and above videos. The new platform will host in-depth news articles, web stories, photo galleries and live updates from Rajasthan.

He further adds, “In the past one year, we have successfully moved to native platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. We will surely be covering more regional markets in the near future.”

Vivek Gaur, CEO, digital-first channels, TV Today, says, “In the past one year, Rajasthan Tak generated more than 300 million views on social media. By moving to our own destination, we aim to build a content-rich ecosystem for the end-user.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Rajasthan Tak Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
digital marketing

What lies ahead for digital advertising in 2023
7 hours ago

telecom

IAMAI: Draft telecom bill consultations show lack of understanding about digital economy
2 days ago

Star News Group

Need clear definition of who must be part of digital code: Paul Thomas, Star News Group
2 days ago