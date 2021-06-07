IN10 Media Network launches tech service solution 'Stream-Sense'

Sourjya Mohanty, who currently heads the network’s OTT platform, EPIC ON, will also be in charge of the new vertical

Amidst the tremendous growth of OTT platforms and a boom in home entertainment, IN10 Media Network, which has a plethora of offerings across the media and entertainment sector, has launched a new technology service solution, Stream-Sense.

The technology, client support, and security solution will help enterprises communicate through the power of video. Stream-Sense will enable broadcasters, distributors, content owners as well as sports-tech companies to stream live and on-demand video/audio content on multiple devices like the web, mobile, and SmartTV.

Commenting on the new venture, Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network, said, “IN10 Media Network is committed to the development of the broadcast and digital ecosystem in the country. And with Stream-Sense, we aim to drive the growth of content platforms by providing them swift technology to reach out to a large section of audience via our streaming PAAS (Platform-As-A-Service).”

Sourjya Mohanty, who currently heads the network’s OTT platform, EPIC ON, will also be in charge of the new vertical along with a specialized team.

“The solution aims to help clients make sense of their end-to-end streaming requirements across audio, video, gaming, and E-Books. We have developed 30+ key components indigenously to provide cutting–edge technology to our clients,” said SourjyaMohanty, COO, EPIC ON.

He added, “With Stream-Sense, IN10 Media’s commitment takes a significant step ahead in the digital transformation of many creators, publishers, and existing platforms businesses as it will enable enhancement of their revenues by offering a better quality of steaming to their audience and monetization routes.”

The service caters to existing as well as upcoming content platforms in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)