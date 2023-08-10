HUL bags ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at IDMA 2023
While Mondelez won the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title, Wavemaker was named ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at the e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) held in Mumbai on Thursday. The FMCG giant made it to the ‘Hall of Fame’ category for its insightful, impactful and inspiring digital marketing initiatives. HUL won 2 gold and 1 silver for their outstanding works.
Apart from HUL, Mondelez bagged the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title and Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category at the spectacular awards night. The dazzling awards night was attended by top industry heads and seasoned experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
The awards had eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories were further divided into several sub-categories.
The IDMA 2023 jury was chaired by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
‘Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences’
Adobe India Best of Summit 2023 witnessed power-packed speaker sessions and panels, discussing experience-led growth and generative AI
By Anjana Naskar | Aug 10, 2023 1:20 PM | 6 min read
Generative AI has emerged as a catalyst for experience-led growth, revolutionising the way industries approach customer engagement and innovation. This synergy between artificial intelligence and user experience has paved the way for personalised, dynamic interactions that drive business growth while redefining the boundaries of customer-centric strategies.
The imprint of Adobe's contributions on the global stage is undeniable — from pioneering the concept of desktop publishing to trailblazing the expansive domain of visual creativity and imagination, Adobe has been at the forefront of innovation. Adobe’s famed Photoshop is a household name today, synonymous with editing photographs, while its pivotal role in sculpting the landscape of documents and electronic data remains an inventive triumph. Adobe had also spearheaded advancements in the gaming industry and solidified its position as a leader with its cutting-edge MarTech platform. This trajectory continued, and Adobe played a key role in defining the landscape of SaaS. More recently, Adobe introduced innovative concepts like Gen AI and Firefly.
Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India commenced the Adobe India Best of Summit 2023 – Mumbai edition that witnessed some insightful and power-packed speaker sessions and panels. The speakers delved into the evolving prospect of generative AI and its role in fostering experience-led growth.
“40 years of innovation and 25 glorious years in India—I'm super proud of it. The accomplishments embody the driving force behind Adobe—our partnerships, and the dedication of every individual in this country. Reflecting on Adobe's journey, I was just 14 years old during its inception and now, 40 years later, Adobe's essence remains at the heart of this remarkable company. In today's world, more than ever, customers seek to engage with companies that share their ambitious values and principles. Trust is cultivated in those companies that believe in reciprocating trust. This sentiment has been the guiding light for Adobe over the last two years,” affirmed Mohapatra.
She also discussed three key pillars: ‘Adobe for All’ emphasizing diversity, ‘Creativity for All’ underscoring the importance of creativity as a skill, and ‘Technology to Transform’ highlighting the importance of understanding the societal impact of innovations. The talk encompassed how digital integration is reshaping life, content creation's surge, hybrid work models, and the role of AI in enhancing human ingenuity rather than replacing it.
Elaborating on Adobe’s mission, she further shared, “Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences. This transformation isn't restricted to students, end-users, organisations, or governments—it encompasses them all. Our ultimate goal is to revolutionise experiences through digital innovation, a sentiment echoed by the burgeoning discourse around data empowerment. I am grateful to numerous banks, insurance companies, and educational institutions that collaborate with us to adopt digital to change the world of experience for people.”
Mohapatra shared that Adobe initiates experiences with the motive of imagination and idea expression. She further said, “How are these ideas nurtured in organizations? This is where tools aiding imagination and idea creation come in.” She also underlined Adobe’s heavy investment in content in terms of AI and confirms that the brand will continue to do so in the future. She believes that when addressing the challenge of achieving growth in today's world, experience is the defining factor as it parallels customer engagement and activities. “In our pursuit of growth, we consider how we architect and establish the foundational principles to support experience. The initial steps involve generating ideas and offering an environment that encourages innovation. The subsequent phase entails crafting content and data, followed by the imaginative aspects.”
Shedding light on the significance of data, Mohapatra emphasised on its role in generating insights from collected information. She went on to give emphasis to the integration of data architecture and analytics, powering Adobe's product suite, particularly the Adobe Experience Cloud for enhancing customer experiences. It extended to customer engagement, product-led growth, the convergence of product and customer analytics, and the integration of AI, specifically Adobe Sensei, enabling scaling and innovation across their product development framework.
Reflecting on the kind of architecture that Adobe is building, Mohapatra shared some statistics highlighting its impact. “The Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RTCDP) generates around 600 billion predictive insights annually. Approximately 30 million audience activations occur daily, illustrating the depth of touchpoints. This convergence drives the world towards a significant Digital transformation. Amidst these developments, Adobe remains at the forefront, embracing AI and gen AI, ensuring a progressive journey into the Digital future.”
Venu Juvvala, Country Leader - Digital Experience, Adobe India moderated an insightful keynote panel discussion on experience-led growth and the impact of Digital transformation. On the panel were Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda, and Sathish Gopalaiah, President Consulting, Deloitte South Asia. The discussion highlighted the potential of Gen AI in enabling compliance and enhancing customer experiences across industries. The role of Gen AI in aiding complex decision-making and its importance in navigating regulatory frameworks were addressed.
Speaking about generative AI, Juvvala shared, “Gen AI can greatly benefit and transform industries by ensuring compliance, enhancing personalised customer experiences and driving growth. By leveraging technology, we can synthesize vast amounts of data, navigate compliance, and provide valuable insights to both customers and internal stakeholders, ultimately creating a more efficient and customer-centric ecosystem. This aligns with Adobe's perspective that Gen AI acts as a co-pilot, improving our performance without replacing human roles but rather augmenting our intelligence.”
While delivering the keynote address at the summit, Gowthamram Nallan, Manager, Solution Consulting, Adobe discussed Adobe's focus on Experience and Growth, highlighting the importance of personalization, and how Adobe introduced the concept of Adobe Sensei GenAI services that assist in various aspects of marketing, from content creation to campaign planning, leveraging AI's insights and efficiency. The session showcased advancements like Adobe Mix Modeler, Product Manager, and quantum content supply chain solutions, along with a glimpse of Adobe Sensei GenAI's potential to transform marketing strategies.
The summit also saw a fire-side chat between Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, and Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India. They discussed the role of innovation in transforming India into a technologically empowered society. Gupta also highlighted the importance of innovation at scale, addressing diverse languages and needs, and integrating technology to solve complex problems for citizens. And shared insights from his role in BJP's digital campaign, highlighting the power of data analytics and personalized messaging for successful political campaigns.
Ad frauds in India close to Rs 5000 cr: Himanshu Nagrecha, TrafficGuard
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard, shed light on digital ad malpractices in the form of bots, click farms, domain spoofing, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 12:49 PM | 3 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, advertisers, agencies and experts came together to speak about the evolving role of technology and creativity in the field of advertising. Ad fraud, one of the most pressing issues in advertising and marketing, was addressed in a keynote speech titled 'Ad Fraud Unmasked: The Invisible Threat of Digital Advertising' by Himanshu Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard.
Speaking about the growing digital spends in India, Nagrecha said, “To understand the scale of ad fraud, we first need to understand the scale of digital advertising. So by the end of 2023, digital advertising will be almost half of all the ad spends in India, which means we are talking of numbers of about Rs 51,000 crore annually that will be spent on digital advertising. Of this, there are estimates that close to about 10 per cent of the budget is wasted on invalid traffic and ad fraud, which means the size of ad fraud in India is close to about Rs 5000 crores.”
Talking about the waste of money, while shooting in the dark, he said, “TrafficGuard has worked with advertisers in India, and globally. We have seen that ad fraud is pretty much visible across all the different digital media channels. We have seen close to about 12 percent of spending are wasted on invalid traffic or ad fraud close to about 47 percent of installs are invalid or attributed to the wrong source because of the ad frauds and about 23 percent of conversions are invalid due to misattributions. We see it is across all the channels that we are with that advertisers or marketers deploy.”
He explained that ad fraud on the other hand is a kind of invalid traffic that is mostly driven intentionally to harm your campaign objectives. It is driven for the financial gains by the partner's.
Nagrecha also explained the types of ad fraud, he said, “Most of us are familiar with the kind of ad frauds but still some of them are very prevalent and are popular ones like location fraud, bots, malwarees, click farm, domain spoofing, ad stacking, cookie stuffing, incentivize ad.”
Talking on how Traffic Guard is helping and growing, he said, “We have spent more than six years developing digital measurement advertising solutions as well as fraud mitigation solutions. We are a listed company listed on the Australian stock exchanges. More than half of our team comprises of Google Certified ads partner as well as the cloud partner and on a monthly basis we measure close to about 100 billion-plus transactions/ Transactions here means the digital currency of impression click installs or any other conversion that in Market here would want us to measure and verify for them.”
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
The bill has been made technology agnostic so that evolving data concepts can be included without amendments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was passed on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha of Indian parliament. This act will now become the first law to protect citizen’s personal data.
The bill has been made technology agnostic such that data concepts that are still evolving can be included without requiring amendments, said the Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The Bill addresses two key long-standing demands of the tech industry– allowing relaxations around the age of consent for children, and significantly easing cross-border data flows.
It seeks to ease data storage, processing and transfer norms for government and private companies including BigTech firms as well as local firms seeking growth abroad. Once it becomes law, it will ease data flows and reduce compliance burdens for tech giants like Google and Meta which have stored the personal data of millions of Indians. It allows companies to export data to any country except those specified by the government.
Vaishnaw had introduced the bill in the lower house on August 3. It was then demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.
The minister said that the bill will not override any law that provides for a higher degree of protection for or restriction on transfer of personal data by an entity.
AI should lead to goal-directed adaptive behaviour: Daniel Hulme
The Chief AI Officer of WPP spoke to exchange4media on the misconceptions about AI, the impact of Generative AI and where WPP stands in the use of this advanced tech
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 10, 2023 9:11 AM | 10 min read
Daniel Hulme, the Chief AI Officer of WPP is in India to speak at e4m TechManch 2023. On the sidelines of the event, we caught up with him to understand how AI is changing the marketing and advertising world, the most common mistakes made in the use of AI and what its limitations are.
Hulme also spoke to us about his two-year journey in WPP post-acquisition and on a host of other issues.
Edited excerpts:
What exactly is AI? A lot of things are misunderstood as Artificial Intelligence. Can you explain?
I think ultimately there are many definitions of AI, and the most popular one is getting computers to do things that humans can do. Over the past 10 years, we've managed to get machines to recognise objects and images to correspond in natural language. When we get machines to behave like humans and because humans are the most intelligent beings we know in the universe, we assume that intelligence is bounded by our intelligence.
Its goal is directed adaptive behaviour. It means that you're trying to route your vehicles to maximise deliveries, or you're trying to spend your marketing money to maximise reach or allocate your workforce to improve the well-being of a goal.
The key word is adaptive, goal-directed adaptive behaviour. What you want to do is build systems that make decisions, learn about whether those decisions are good or bad, and adapt themselves so that the next time they make better decisions. If I held most of the things that we do in the industry to that definition, nobody's doing AI. We don't build adaptive systems in production. Over the past few years, we've developed a different way of thinking about AI, not through definitions or technologies, but through its applications.
Over the past decade, new algorithms and data computing allowed us to do some really interesting things and that's a much better way of thinking about AI.
What are some of the ways in which AI is used by WPP internally and for its clients?
It might be worthwhile talking about the six applications because they apply to any company. So, the first application is task automation. It's using very simple algorithms and macros RPA to replace repetitive, mundane tasks that human beings are doing with essentially a very simple algorithm. They're simple solutions, they free up a huge amount. So, it might be in our companies.
The second category is content generation. Agencies want to generate content and we all have access to now large language models and generative AI to allow us to generate content very quickly. I think what is a differentiator is organisations that can generate brand-specific content. So, if I say to a large language model, create an image of a cat holding a pen in space, it will do a very good job of that. But if I'm working on the Montblanc brand, I want it to be a Montblanc pen aligned with the Montblanc style guides, so being able to generate brand-specific content is very important.
The third category is human representation, which is replacing people. For instance, people in a call centre or salespeople can be replaced with AI that looks and behaves exactly like a human being. But what's powerful about generative AI and large language models is that we can get AI to represent how humans think and feel about content. So, when I show you a picture of a cat holding a pen in space, you create a very different image in your mind than somebody else. And what we can do now, which we haven't been able to do before, is use AI to reconstruct how people perceive and feel about content, which is incredibly powerful.
You can take these large language models, you can train it on, for example, review data, so all of the reviews of a particular movie or a product and then you can essentially have that represent how an audience feels about those types of products. We can also build models that represent not just target audiences, but also cultures and politicians and newspapers to see how they perceive content, to make sure that we're creating content that doesn't cause harm.
The fourth category is insight extraction. This is what people have been calling AI for the past decade, which is essentially using statistics, and machine learning to predict what's going to happen. So, given this piece of content, can I predict - will it lead to a certain number of clicks and comments? What's powerful about these modern technologies is they're not only able to predict what's going to happen but explain why.
Moreover, the accuracy rate depends on the data, it depends on what you're trying to predict. For your work, again, you're never going to get 100 per cent because the world is dynamic, but it's accurate enough for our customers to be happy.
The fifth category is complex decision-making. In our world, we have now the ability to predict whether a piece of content is going to lead to activation. We have to push that content across lots of different channels to make sure that we're maximising the impact for our customers, given the constraints around budget and time. That is what is called a large-scale optimisation problem, which is in a different flavour of AI than large language models.
The final category is human augmentation, where you can build digital representations of new employees and I can train that on your data. I can use that digital twin to allocate you to do jobs that align much better with your values and preferences than you might even know.
AI won’t make people jobless, it will instead elevate people to be more creative and be able to come up with lots of ideas. So, all we're doing is freeing people up from mundane, repetitive tasks, and removing friction to enable people to explore their creative genius.
Generative AI technologies that create content autonomously have shown great potential. How do experts predict these technologies will impact businesses and society in the long term? What challenges might arise from their widespread use?
We'll move from just creating goods that are faster, better and cheaper, and hopefully create goods and services that tap into the other things that human beings value like nostalgia and connectedness and education.
I think that the brands that are going to survive and thrive are the ones that deliver a much richer experience for consumers and also who are purposeful. So, we know now that it's not just good enough to have a strong, profitable business. You need to have a purpose. If you don't have a purpose, you're not going to attract customers, you're not going to attract talent. And I'd like to think that what we do in WPP helps companies grow and use that growth to feed that purpose.
How has it been with WPP for two years?
It's been one of the best kinds of business decisions of my life. I run a company of 120 people. We were on a marathon. We didn't know what the end looked like. The opportunity came along to join WPP, which had a purpose that aligns with our purpose. We want to unlock people from economic constraints to create and make a better world. And then that is WPP's purpose, essentially. We also have an opportunity to use AI to completely reinvent an entire industry. That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Moreover, culturally, we're aligned. I'm a massive fan of my peers. The leadership, the purpose, and the exposure that we get from brands. The platform that I have as Chief AI Officer is also something that I care deeply about.
How would you assess WPP India when it comes to using AI?
We've just been developing over the past year in light of these new advances. The first stop for me was in India to socialise that strategy, which is why I'm here, to get feedback and then to start aligning this incredible resource we have across WPP. We do have incredible talent here in India, which will grow and thrive.
I see exponential improvement in using these technologies for our project.
How equipped is Team India in the use of AI when compared to other markets?
It's hard to put numbers. India is both strong from a creative perspective and also from a technological perspective, which is unique. Some jurisdictions are only strong in one. I'll be using as much as I can to achieve the AI strategy and to make sure that our brands are feeling that as fast as possible.
I think we have strength and knowledge across all of those different areas, not only to improve WPP and not only to serve our brands but even as potential service integrators to provide this new infrastructure, and these new technologies for our customers. I expect to be out here a lot more.
What are the most common mistakes made when approaching the use of AI and how can they be avoided?
There are so many mistakes. So, I think what we've seen over the past decade is companies not understanding what AI is, not understanding the nature of their problems. They've been doing what everybody else does, which is hiring machine learning experts or data scientists because they think that extracting insights from data will lead to better decisions and for the most part give human beings more insights. Don't typically mean that they make better decisions.
Decision-making is a completely different field in computer science, a completely different set of technologies and skills. I'm a big advocate of making sure that we use the right algorithms to solve that problem first and then work backwards around identifying the right insights, and the right data to drive those insights.
I think some decisions absolutely should be done by AI. I can give you an example. There are five people in this room. If I wanted to allocate five people to five jobs, there are 120 possible ways I can allocate five people, five jobs, okay? If I've got 15 people to allocate 15 jobs, I've got now a trillion ways, 15 times, 14 times. If I've got 60 people to allocate to 60 jobs, I've got now more possible combinations than there are atoms in the universe to expect a human to figure out how to allocate people, even people to do jobs beyond seven. AI can solve that problem significantly better than any human being.
There are thousands of these types of decision problems that human beings are doing, and they're solving very badly. And if we applied AI, we can massively improve performance. So, companies are yet not open to using AI for solving problems or they're not aware of it.
Generative AI is very good at knowing things about the world. It's very good at telling you what it knows about the world through images and text. It is not good at making decisions. The other thing we see companies making a mistake with regards to AI is the same way that they make mistakes with technology, with software. They don’t budget for supporting those systems and maintaining them. They hire expensive people to build these AIS. And then what happens is that an expensive person ends up supporting those five AIs, and they don't get to do more interesting things.
(Read the Impact magazine’s coming edition for more answers.)
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution
In her previous stints she has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 8:06 PM | 1 min read
Shailja Samant has joined ShemarooMe as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Distribution.
Samant has over twelve years of experience spanning major Media & Entertainment brands with stints at JioCinema, MX Player & Aha.
She has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD. With her expertise in leading ecosystem & non-ecosystem partnerships in SVOD along with AVOD distribution deals, her new mandate is to steer ShemarooMe towards higher growth potential.
During her latest stint at JioCinema, she played an instrumental role in forging strategic alliances across diverse platforms for seamless distribution of IPL 2023 through the JioCinema app. At MX Shailja spearheaded transformative alliances for their SVOD business, driving business growth & nurturing talented teams. In her tenure at Aha as the Lead-Revenue & Partnerships Shailja drove the vision and execution for Aha to drive revenue growth through strategic subscriptions and brand partnerships.
‘Structured & collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation’
At e4m TechManch, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on the topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 2 min read
At the seventh edition of TechManch 2023, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’. The session covered how brands need to adapt to and leverage digital transformation to achieve remarkable results, deliver exceptional customer experience and grow in today’s technology-driven world.
Rai opened the session talking about focussing on the political and social part of growth. “I think we have to have a balanced growth and I think that is the area where we, as citizens, have something to contribute to,” he mentioned.
He elucidated, “The most critical thing we have started to do now is to engage with the government platforms, because at times, as private sectors, we thought we would be doing everything without the government’s intervention. We are embedding the government data platform and the planning. We are trying to build functional platform in the area of logistics, customers, energy and predictive maintenance. Digital is acting as a glue within our group to share best practices, to leverage what one has done and bringing us together.”
Concluding the session, Rai conveyed, “Structured and collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation. You have to reimagine, reiterate and re-architect. All three have to work in unison together. Your ways of thinking, working and doing have to evolve.”
WhatsApp brings features that enables screen sharing during video call
One can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share screen during a video call.
Talking about the initiative, Mark Zuckerberg said, 'We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.'
“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,” read a press statement.
