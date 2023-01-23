Higher priced Twitter subscription will have 'zero' ads: Elon Musk
The Twitter boss made the announcement after tweeting that the ads on the platform are 'too frequent' and 'too long'
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter subscription models that are higher priced will be completely free of ads. The Twitter boss earlier tweeted that the ads on the platform are "too frequent" and "too big" and he will be taking steps in the coming weeks to address it. The more expensive plans will therefore ensure that users are not subjected to the ads on the platform.
Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
The majority of Twitter's revenue (90%) comes from the sale of ads. The platform has also been facing a massive drop in revenue post Musk's takeover and subsequent advertiser exodus.
The new business model for Twitter will be a paradigm shift for the platform, which has till recently depended on targeted ads for revenue. The mass layoffs at the organisation have also led to doubts about whether it will be able to function adequately on a reduced workforce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Unfair competition undermines role of free media in a democracy: Paul Fletcher
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, shared insights on the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code should address, & more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, spoke and made a presentation about 'Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers: Background and Analysis'. Fletcher was joined by Puneet Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Times, for a chat to discuss more on the topic.
Fletcher opened his session by sharing lessons from the initiatives taken by the former Marshall government in Australia to regulate the impacts of global digital platforms like Facebook and Google on the news media sector. Sharing the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code is supposed to address, Fletcher shared, “There were certain problems that we needed to address namely the market power of FB and Google in digital advertising. In every market that they operate, they capture very larger share and the revenue that it brings. Yet, the content that they use very successfully to monetize their advertising revenue is from the media companies that they are competing with. In our view, it was a serious competition policy problem.”
Adding more to this, Fletcher shared that it is also a problem of media policy. He said, “An adverse and rigorous media sector, producing hard quality journalism costs money and needs to be paid for. In most countries, privately owned media businesses, which generate much of their revenue from advertising, play a very important role in providing diverse sources of news which are not only reporting what the government would want to be reported. If incumbent news media business are losing advertising revenue to Fb and Google, they are becoming weaker financially, they employee few journalists, stories become shorter and less detailed and these media outlet start to go out of business.”
Tapping into the third very important problem that the News Media Bargaining Code is trying to address, Fletcher added, “It also undermines the very important role that the free and independent media sector plays in a liberal democracy. The work of journalists is important in holding up to public scrutiny, but if the commercial model which sustains the employment of journalists, is fundamentally eroded due to unfair competition then that means fewer journalists, reduced scrutiny of the government and a material reduction in the effective operation of the democratic system under which many democracies around the world operate.”
Joining Letcher for a chat, Jain posed a question to him on whether unfair competition flagged by him holds true for other large markets as well and is legislative action the only way to tackle it? Answering the same, Letched said, “We saw this as a competition policy issue. Competition is a good thing, it drives innovation and that in turn delivers better outcomes for consumers, but unfair competition is a problem and that is why most countries have a law in place for this. One of the lessons from our experience is that we need to have a look at these competition policies, especially in terms of policy response, if you determine that a policy response is justified.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digital news publishers must get a fair share of revenue from big techs: Apurva Chandra
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, the MIB secy said new publishers getting fair share of revenue is important for the growth of news industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Supporting the digital news publishers of the country, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Friday said that digital news platforms, who are the original creators of the news content, must get a fair share of revenue from the big tech companies who are the news aggregators.
Sharing his thoughts through a note at the first e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference held in Delhi, Chandra said, “Digital news platforms have in place a system of checks and balances to ensure correct and factual news is put out which is a good example of our self-regulation policy. However, there have been issues regarding the financial health of not just the digital news industry but the parent print news industry after the Covid pandemic.”
“For the growth of the news industry, it is important that digital news publishers who are the creators of original content get a fair share of revenue from the big tech platforms which act as aggregators of content created by others,” Chandra underscored.
He further stated, “If the traditional news industry continues to be negatively impacted, the future of journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy, is also hit. Thus, this is a question of journalism and credible content as well.”
He also noted that countries like Australia, Canada, France and the European Union have taken the lead through their legislature and are strengthening their competition commissions to ensure a fair split of revenue among the creators of the news content and the aggregators.
Chandra noted, “I hope that the deliberation in this conference will lead to meaningful suggestions in the Indian context. I also like to do what is in the best interest of all and act on the suggestions accordingly.”
Lauding the decades-long public service of news publishers’ body and its gesture to honour several digital initiates of the government, Chandra praised it for taking the initiative to hold DNPA dialogues on the pressing issue. He said that the government looks forward to their recommendations.
It is noteworthy that digital news publishers of India have been demanding a fair share of advertising revenue from the big tech firms like Google for a long time.
Digital news publishers association (DNPA), an umbrella body of 17 leading news publishers who also have digital editions, has even taken Google to the Competition Commission of India last year in this regard prompting the antitrust body to launch a probe. Google has always defended itself by saying that it already shares a significant amount of its revenue with digital publishers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Journalism of the future needs strong code of ethics: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, delivered a keynote address on the topic ‘The Future of Journalism’ at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
Journalism needs a new ownership model as the current model is broken and is certainly not going to work, said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times on Friday. Ranganathan delivered a keynote address on the topic ‘The Future of Journalism’ at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. “The ownership model we have now might have worked in the past and for many of us, it may still be working, but it's broken and it’s not going to work any further. I think it's largely momentum that is keeping us going. We really need a new model”, he said.
Ranganathan put forth nine perspectives of journalism based on his experience and shed insights on how the future of journalism would look like. The first one being ownership, Ranganathan stressed that there is a need for a new ownership model, new management and leadership in journalism today, especially on the business side. "You have to manage a newsroom like a newsroom because that's how you build brands and the future of journalism is linked to that”, he added.
Speaking about the code of ethics in journalism, Ranganathan said the newsroom and journalism of the future need a strong code of ethics and the willingness to learn new technologies to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.
“You cannot function without a code of ethics, and this has to cover every aspect of journalism. Any newsroom of the future has to have its priorities right, which means it needs to decide what it needs to do. Journalism or the future will require journalists to learn new skills, they will require specialisation, they need to focus on data and how to deal with data, some will have to understand visualisation and coding among other things”, he added.
Talking about the importance of technology in journalism, Ranganathan said that journalism of the future has to be technology agnostic and it will have to adapt to whatever platforms come about. “The big mistake that we are making is that we believe the platform is journalism, but it's not journalism, because journalism remains at the core and the platform will keep changing”, he said.
The HT Editor-In-Chief further spoke about what kind of business model would work for new journalism. “Digital revenue isn't really as lucrative as existing streams of revenue for large newsrooms. I say this purely from the perspective of being able to sustain the newsroom costs that are required to produce high-quality journalism. You might be able to survive in a niche, and you might be able to produce very tabloid kind of stuff, but high-quality journalism costs, and will advertising alone work for it? Will subscription work for it? Perhaps it hasn't really worked in any significant way for anyone in India”. “Maybe we need a USO fund for journalism. Any tech company that wants to operate in this country should contribute to the US have fun, which can then be split among newsrooms on the basis of their circulation” he added.
Concluding his address, Ranganathan said that journalism of the future will have to be done out of newsrooms, that believe in fairness with all creators, internal creators as well as external creators, journalists, coders, visualizers, data providers, and external ones which are the freelancers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘It is our duty to not just protect but also nurture & grow the digital ecosystem’
Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman – DNPA, and MD-Amar Ujala, delivered the opening address at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:01 AM | 2 min read
The Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) is dedicated to promoting the growth of the digital news ecosystem in India, said Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, DNPA and MD, Amar Ujala. He was speaking at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference in New Delhi.
In his welcome address, Maheshwari shared that DNPA believes a verified news ecosystem is the fundamental pillar of our democracy and all efforts must be put to promote as well as nurture this ecosystem.
According to Maheshwari, DNPA was set up just to do one thing - promote the digital news ecosystem, promote the verified news culture and fight against fake news.
“We regularly share our collective experiences and inputs through our consultation papers. This has been done on various matters linked to the policy as well as the big tech industry. We also provide a constructive platform for an open dialogue between all the stakeholders in this entire ecosystem. We, at DNPA, believe we have to co-exist, but at the same time, our values cannot be compromised,” he said.
Maheshwari further shared that journalism has been at the heart of DNPA. “We are blessed to be a part of an industry that has the power to educate and empower millions of minds. We take utmost pride in our work and each one of us is linked to this industry in some form or the other. And it is our duty not just to protect but also to nurture and grow the digital ecosystem, just like we have grown the print and television ecosystems, and this is the reason why the DNPA was born.”
He shared more on DNPA’s goals: “We embrace and promote the digital innovations, which are helping to build our nation in a different way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India has been embraced by one and all. Every journalist, in fact, everyone who is a part of this digital media news ecosystem, and in fact, the news media ecosystem has a responsibility to change the ignorance that covers the world. I'd like to dedicate this day to nothing but the truth as truth is always the strongest argument.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google to lay off 12000 employees
CEO Sundar Pichai shares decision with employees in a mail
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 6:50 PM | 2 min read
Google parent Alphabet has announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs. The news was shared by CEO Sundar Pichai with employees in a mail. This number amounts to nearly 6 per cent of workforce worldwide.
“I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.
“I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” said Pichai.
“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.
I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices. So, we’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” he added.
Pitchai further said, “As an almost 25-year-old company, we’re bound to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Influencers can now be fined upto Rs 50 lakh for misleading consumers
The Consumer Affairs Ministry released guidelines that demand complete transparency from influencers and celebs endorsing a product on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 5:07 PM | 3 min read
In a bid to curb malpractices in influencer marketing, the Consumer Affairs Ministry on January 20 released endorsement guidelines that propose a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the offenders, which can go up to Rs 50 lakh for repeated offenders.
The Department of Consumer Affairs held a press conference in Delhi on Friday to announce new guidelines to make it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose promotional content in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
It is noteworthy that the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) has released influencer guidelines in 2022, it doesn’t prescribe any punitive action on the violators as ASCI’s mandate is limited to self regulation.
As per the fresh guidelines, the influencer can also be barred from endorsing products in case of repeated non-compliance with the guidelines.
In June 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority had notified rules to prevent celebrities from promoting misleading advertisements and products.
Influencers found sharing misleading endorsements, fake reviews or products, to influence fans to buy or spend, can face prosecution under the new law, officials added.
The disclosures should be easy to notice in post descriptions where you can usually find hashtags or links. It should also be prominent enough to be noticeable in the content, the department said.
The Ministry also said that before endorsing, the product and service must have been actually used or experienced by the endorser. In case of default, the consumers can seek legal action, the Ministry further noted.
According to the new guidelines, virtual influencers, computer-generated avatars, who behave in a similar manner as an influencer will also fall under the ambit of these guidelines.
The advertisements must contain truthful and honest representation, and should not mislead consumers by exaggerating the accuracy, scientific, validity, or practical usefulness or capability of performance of the product, the ministry said.
When it comes to promoted content in videos, the department said that disclosures for paid promotions should be placed in the video — not just in the description — and be made in both audio and video format. Influencers must also disclose if they promote a brand, service or product during live streams, per the guidelines.
The department said the disclosures and endorsements should be in the language of the content.
“Today’s guidelines are aimed at social influencers who have a material connection with the brand they want to promote on various social media platforms. So this is an obligation for them to behave responsibly,” consumer affairs department secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters.
Influencer marketing is most popular on Instagram, followed by YouTube. India has nearly 80 million content creators, including video streamers, influencers, bloggers, and essentially anyone building a community around their niche.
According to the INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022, the Influencer Marketing Industry was valued at Rs 1,275 crore as of FY22, and will grow at a CAGR of 25% in the next 5 years.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, says, "ASCI welcomes the endorser guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. We are happy to note that they are aligned with ASCI’s influencer guidelines, 2021. Influencer violations comprise almost 30% of ads taken up by ASCI, hence this legal backing for disclosure requirements is a welcome step. The Ministry had been in touch with ASCI to review the various global guidelines on influencers."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google: Will cooperate with CCI
Day after SC turned down Google's request to block the anti-trust order, the search giant has said it will honour the CCI order
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 20, 2023 10:57 AM | 2 min read
A day after the country's apex court upheld India's antitrust order on Android system, Google on Friday promised to cooperate with the anti-trust authority Competition Commission of India (CCI).
“We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal,” says a Google spokesperson.
The spokesperson of the US giant further noted, “Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”
On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the CCI directives but got a relief of seven days to comply with the order. The SC has asked a lower tribunal (NCLAT) to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.
The CCI had imposed Rs 1,350 cr penalty on Google in October 2022 for allegedly exploiting its dominant position in Android. It had also told the tech company to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search.
The tech firm had then approached NCLAT in January first week which refused to vacate the CCI order following which Google went to SC.
The top court on Monday had asked Google if it would implement the same Android regime in the country as it had done in Europe.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube