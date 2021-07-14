France’s competition regulator fines Google 500 million euros over copyright row

The regulator has reportedly asked Google to come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their news

France's competition regulator has slapped a 500 million euros ($592 million) fine on Alphabet’s Google for failing to comply with its orders regarding negotiations with the country’s news publishers in a row over copyright, according to media reports. The fine comes as pressure mounts on the search giant worldover to adequately share revenue with news publishers.

The regulator has reportedly asked Google to come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their news. If the company fails to do it the company would face additional fines of up to 900,000 euros per day.

Google, has reportedly, said it was very disappointed with the decision but would comply.

“We have acted in good faith throughout the entire process. The fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement, and the reality of how news works on our platforms," media reports quoted the company as saying.

