Former Netflix India Marketing Director Shagun Seda joins Viacom 18
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint
Shagun Seda, former Marketing Director (Films & Series), Netflix India, has joined Viacom 18 Media as Senior Vice President & Creative Head, Marketing.
As per sources she will be heading the Marketing initiative at Jio Cinemas.
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint. She had joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She has also held creative leadership roles at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group in the past.
WhatsApp has announced new security features
Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes are the new features
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 7:13 PM | 3 min read
“At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security, and we'll never stop building new features to give you extra layers of privacy, and more control over your messages.
A lot of this work happens behind the scenes without you having to do a thing. Today, we’re excited to tell you about some of the additional security features we’ll be adding in the coming months,” the company said in a release.
The features are below:
Account Protect: If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device – we want to double check that it’s really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification: Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. To help prevent this, we have added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted. Go deeper on the tech here.*
Automatic Security Codes: Our most security conscious users have always been able to take advantage of our security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient. You can check this manually by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured. For those interested in going deeper into the tech, click here.**
These are three additional ways we’re helping secure your account. While there’s many things we can do to make security easy for everyone, there are two features that only you can turn on: two-step verification and use of end-to-end encrypted backups. If you’re already using both, please tell your friends about them so more people can benefit from these layers of security too.
Connected TV in India: A not-to-be missed opportunity for marketers
CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising, say experts
By Shantanu David | Apr 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 6 min read
With advancements in technology, CTV in India is expected to improve in terms of video quality, user interface and personalization. AI-powered recommendation engines, interactive content and voice-based assistants are likely to become more common in the CTV space.
According to Statista, “multichannel TV advertising revenue worldwide is set to reach 43.1 billion US dollars in 2022, up from 40.7 billion estimated for 2021. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to grow further to nearly 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile, CTV advertising is expected to see impressive growth over the coming years, and nearly equal that of multichannel TV ad revenue by the end of 2025, only differing by one billion dollars at that time.”
And as per multiple reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranged around 10-14 million homes in 2022, though that number is not universally agreed on, especially given that they are rising daily.
“It's true that TV viewership is becoming more fragmented and connected TV (CTV) presents an opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach a wider audience across multiple TV touchpoints,” said Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head- Client Development, Finecast India (GroupM), adding that with an estimated 25 million households using CTV in India at present, which represents around 12% of the overall TV viewing population, it's clear that CTV is a significant player in the Indian market.
Talking about CTV advertising in particular, Vishal Singh, Country Head-India, Xapads Media, says the vertical in India is likely to grow rapidly, as brands and marketers recognize the potential of this platform to reach highly engaged audiences. “CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising. So, focusing on India’s growing domestic demand, the rollout of CTV will touch each nook and corner of the country wherein, the push for digitalization from the Indian government is expected to further fuel the growth.”
About four months back, GroupM commissioned a study in partnership with Kantar and learned 84% of the TV respondents who participated in a survey believed that TV ads have a major impact on their purchase decision and 63% of CTV users think the ads shown to them are more personalized on TV.
“We are seeing a surge in demand for CTV advertising since 2021. Sporting events like IPL and World Cup further boost the demand. We are estimating a 47% CAGR on CTV ad spends in the next five years. CTV and streaming consumption have been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as the growth of affordable high-speed internet access, the proliferation of streaming platforms and high growth in Smart TV penetration,” says Rajagopal.
He adds, “Innovation in advertising, such as shoppable ads and QR code ads, could certainly provide more ways to measure consumer intent and potentially improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These types of ads allow viewers to interact with the ad and take immediate action, which can provide valuable data on consumer behaviour and preferences.”
One of the benefits of CTV is its ability to provide more precise targeting for ads. Advertisers can use demographic, location, and interest data to create ads that are more relevant to CTV viewers. This can help increase engagement and drive more Linear TV consumers to CTV.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads Senior Director India Lead, refers to it as “the toothbrush test’, a legacy of his days at Google, where Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page said companies and products that worked were those that consumers returned to at least once or twice a day.
And while Connected TV isn’t quite there yet, experts believe we’re moving closer every day. For instance, Sahmey says, “In India, Samsung TVs are at about 6.7 million and we expect to cross total active TVs to 11 million in 2023.”
Singh notes, “A few years back in 2016, CTV advertising had a global market share of $5.5 billion and by 2026, it will hold a market share of $32.6 billion due to the paradigm shifts from TV to OTT and now in Connected TV. Currently, it is making its mark and proving to be a driving force for catching millions of eyeballs towards the biggest screens as compared to portable smartphones and devices since it complements OTT.”
Indeed this migration from mobile viewing to CTV devices is going to be a big factor in the growth of the medium. Following the recent release of their annual Mobile Apps Report, Simon “Bobby” Dussart, CEO of Adjust, said, “Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond.”
Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, says that with demand is soaring for quality CTV programming and advertisers and publishers both stand to benefit. And as macro-economic conditions continue to bite, consumers are increasingly seeking ad-supported content experiences to offset other household budgetary priorities.
She points out that on linear TV, advertisers know exactly where their ad will appear - the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content – which gives them confidence in the safety and appropriateness of that content. This level of brand safety is one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
“We can offer the same level of transparency on CTV with content object signals. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bidstream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running,” she says.
Rajagopal concludes, “As a result, we can expect that brands and advertisers are likely to follow the trend of shifting their advertising dollars towards CTV and streaming platforms to reach the growing audience. Moreover, CTV and streaming viewers are often considered to be high-value consumers as they tend to have higher purchase intent and are more likely to engage with ads that are relevant and personalized to their interests. Hence, brands and advertisers may see higher returns on their advertising investment when targeting CTV and streaming audiences in India.”
Jio Studios unveils content slate of over 100 films & original web series
Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, says the idea is to venture into language and make local cinema mainstream
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Jio Studios has unveiled its content slate, lining up over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri.
The studio now plans to scale to 100 films and web series in a year. Speaking about the scale and vision, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, spoke about Mukesh Ambani's vision of the media and entertainment industry. "Digital was not digital then, the world was a very different place and he could see what an integral part content would play in digital disruption and video consumption," she said.
"I set up Jio Studios in 2018 and we knew that it's a very fragmented business. There are hundreds of small individual producers who make one or two pieces of content in a year, and it's an extremely boutique business."
Sharing more about the tenets laid down by Mukesh Ambani, Deshpande said he believed in building businesses to scale. "It doesn't mean making the most expensive movie, but it means empowering your partners and storytellers in a manner that you can tell the story in each language and really amplify the noise, which is not just India but the whole of Bharat."
"In the last two and half years of Covid, we saw films that didn't work in theatres released on digital. The perception of digital really took a beating because of the quality of the film that landed itself in digital. We are doing the opposite. We are doing a whole slate of films that are theatrical worthy which we may sacrifice the theatrical window to put on digital."
"We see a lot of westernized content today which is out there and our idea is to have premium content which is relevant to everyone, even to people sitting in Kanpur. We want to make content inclusive and accessible. Our vision is vast and inclusive and the idea is to make it in India and show it to the world. The idea is to go in many local languages. The idea is to bring local cinema and make it mainstream."
Deshpande shared that the movies and web series will be released in this year, starting May 2023 on Jio Cinema.
New data protection bill to be introduced in monsoon session: Centre informs SC
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
The Centre has told Supreme Court that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament, according to reports.
The bill is ready and was submitted to the constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph which also comprises justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.
Attorney General R Venkatramani told the constitution bench about the new bill during the hearing of petitions challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with Facebook group of companies.
The draft bill invited comments from the public in November 2022 and the last receipt of those comments were January 2, 2023. The Ministry has been since collating and analyzing the feedback and comments to take the bill forward. The draft proposed that companies use consumer data for their original purposes only, seek accountability from firms on personal data of the users and stop storage of data with companies by default.
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011.
Reportedly, the new bill would also address concerns raised by petitioners about personal data protection in connection with WhatsApp privacy policy.
4/20 the final date for removing blue checks: Elon Musk
Twitter had earlier set the last date on April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk tweeted that the last date for removing lecacy blue checks will be 20 April, 2023. It means that anyone with a legacy verified account on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to maintain the checkmark. The accounts that will subscribe to Twitter blue get to keep their blue checkmarks.
Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
However, the date is of significance since it coincides with World Cannabis Day, observed by marijuana enthusiasts around the world for cannabis liberalization and legalization. Given that Musk is a vocal supporter of cannabis culture, it's unsure whether the post is made in jest.
Twitter had earlier announced the final date for blue check removal on April 1 from verified users who didn't subscribe to the $8 monthly subscription service. Apart from New York Times, no other account has lost its check mark ever since the announcement was made.
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
