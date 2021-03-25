Epsilon announces two key appointments for APAC, MEA & SEA

Epsilon announced the appointment of Patrick Sim as SVP - Sales for APAC & MEA and Niraj Nagpal as Director of Business Development for South East Asia. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Patrick comes with two decades of sales experience spanning both B2B and B2C environments and had previous stints in Oracle, Cheetah Digital and Experian. As SVP – Sales at Epsilon, Patrick will own the regional P&L as well as develop, drive and lead new business opportunities. Niraj joins from IPONWEB, a leading ad-tech engineering company in the region and brings 13 years of experience in adtech. He will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities and advancing the market in South East Asia for Epsilon’s Digital Media Solutions as Director of Business Development for the region.

Commenting on this announcement, Ashish Sinha, Managing Director for APAC and MEA, said, “I am delighted to welcome Patrick and Niraj into the Epsilon APAC family. This is an exciting time for us as we gear ourselves to deliver top-notch adtech and martech solutions to clients. Backed by over 50 years of experience, and having worked with the world’s top brands, we are here to help marketers connect the dots from data, to media activation, and ultimately to 1:1 personalization at-scale. Through our Epsilon PeopleCloud solutions, our focus is on driving measurable business outcomes and growth for our clients.”

Speaking about his appointment, Patrick stated, “I am excited to be a part of Epsilon and the larger Publicis Groupe. With Epsilon’s advanced data-driven platforms and technology, I am confident that we will make a mark in the APAC & MEA regions. We have cutting edge adtech and martech solutions, and I know Epsilon’s unique approach delivers proof and outcomes for our clients.”

Niraj stated, “I am thrilled to join Epsilon to prepare clients for a brave new world of digital marketing following the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome and IDFA changes on Apple devices. I was drawn to bringing Epsilon’s game-changing Digital Media Solutions to the APAC market because of its ability to target real people instead of devices or cookies, deliver unparalleled personalization and performance, and solve tangible marketing challenges without being bogged down in adtech acronyms. We are empowering brands to increase customer relevance and marketing impact with a privacy by design approach.”

In 2019, Publicis Groupe acquired Epsilon in one of the largest acquisitions in marketing history. With Epsilon at the core of its operations, Publicis has built a new breed of communications group, with complete end-to-end services and unrivaled capabilities.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)