Disney+ Hotstar EVP & Head of Subscriptions Prabh Simran Singh calls it quits

Disney+ Hotstar EVP and Head of Subscriptions Prabh Simran Singh has called it quits after a five year stint. Singh had joined Disney+ Hotstar in October 2015 from Google. He took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. He will be with Disney+ Hotstar till December.



"I announced my departure from Hotstar yesterday, where I learnt how to back big dreams with audacious thinking and high quality execution. The last 5 years have been transformational, from creating World record concurrency on the back of immense user love to making Hotstar into the largest subscription service in India with an explosive 30x growth in just 2 years. Today, Hotstar contributes to a third of Disney+ global subscribers!" Singh said in his post.



"In this exhilarating 0 to 100 journey, it's been an absolute privilege to work with whip smart people. I'm incredibly grateful to my insanely talented teams for believing in my vision and coming on-board as co-conspirators in building Hotstar. I'll be at Hotstar till the end of the year," he added.



On his next move, Singh said that he is excited about the increasing role of technology in solving large & complex problems, particularly in health.



As EVP & Head of Subscriptions, he leads the charter to grow the subscription category and build the largest D2C subscription platform in India with an ambition of 50 million subs by 2023. His mandate included Brand, Revenue, Content, Product, Pricing, Customer experience, Payments and Partnerships (telcos, fintech, OEMs).



Prior to this role, he was EVP & Head of Consumer & Revenue where he led the Consumer & Revenue organisation with the mandate to accelerate user scale for ad supported business and growing monetisation.

In this role, he accelerated the platform on the back of cricket as an acquisition lever and retention through Star network shows & movies, with Hotstar hitting a peak of 150 million MAUs in May 2018 and now consistently averaging 200 million+ MAUs. On monetisation, Hotstar has scaled up tremendously over the last 18 months and is now the third largest digital platform of choice for advertisers.