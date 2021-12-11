Criteo to acquire IPONWEB for $380 million

The acquisition will be done with a combination of cash and CRTO treasury shares

Criteo has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire AdTech company IPONWEB for $380 million in a combination of cash and CRTO treasury shares.

“With this acquisition, Criteo accelerates its strategic plans to shape the future of commerce media and deliver the best commerce audiences at scale to both marketers and media owners across the open internet,” the company said.

“With this planned acquisition, Criteo accelerates its Commerce Media Platform vision and offers better control to its enterprise marketers – and their agency partners – by leveraging IPONWEB’s well-established DSP and SSP solutions. The acquisition also expands media owner monetization opportunities and provides critical services for first-party data management across the ecosystem. Together with IPONWEB, Criteo will distinguish itself as the commerce media partner of choice on the open internet for the post third-party cookie and identifier world,” it said further.

IPONWEB’s open technology and culture are perfectly aligned with Criteo’s purpose to support a fair and open internet where technology enables discovery, innovation, and choice for consumers, marketers and media owners. Both companies share a deep engineering culture to innovate and solve complex problems at scale, and are also global with European roots, grounded in privacy-focused, sophisticated datasets and AI.

“Joining forces with IPONWEB turbocharges the execution of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform strategy,” said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. “This is a defining moment in Criteo’s transformation to drive sustainable growth and revenue diversification, creating value for all stakeholders from day one. Criteo’s customers would benefit from enhanced full-funnel capabilities with even more flexible self-service tools, while continuing to leverage Criteo’s unique commerce data for targeting, measurement and superior outcomes.”

“Criteo’s proven excellence in AI and unparalleled focus on performance at scale have long been highly respected in the industry,” said Dr. Boris Mouzykantskii, IPONWEB’s founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist. “We look forward to joining Criteo and together seize the vast opportunities in our fast-changing ecosystem, bringing enhanced value for our customers, employees, and partners.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)