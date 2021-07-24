Crime Master Gogo turns salesman in new Disney+ Hotstar TVC

Reviving an iconic character from Indian cinema, Disney+ Hotstar launched their latest TVC, showcasing the immense popularity of the blockbuster direct-to-digital movies releases under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The film features actor Shakti Kapoor, returning after more than 25 years as the timeless Crime Master Gogo. The iconic entertainer shares the screen with his daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Also welcoming him back is actor Karisma Kapoor from the classic film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ produced by Vinay Sinha (copyright: Vinay Pictures).

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the film shows Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo turned salesman who is selling the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex proposition to people. However, on learning that the audiences are already enjoying the latest movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Crime Master Gogo causes mayhem in town staying true to his famed dialogue “Aya hoon, kuch toh lootkar jaunga!”.

“Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex has built a library of both blockbuster and highly acclaimed films that have garnered a spectacular response from India’s movie-loving audiences, said Sidharth Shakdher, Executive Vice President , Disney+ Hotstar. “Through our new marketing campaign, we are celebrating the success of our exclusive, made-for-the-big-screen movie releases on Multiplex, and announcing the upcoming blockbusters. The campaign aims to entertain with the evergreen Shakti Kapoor reprising his iconic character, Crime Master Gogo, and the hilarity that ensues when Gogo takes on the role of a salesperson for Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.” he added.

The campaign underlines the platform’s continued commitment to delivering the biggest and most-anticipated movies of India’s mega-stars, like the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, and Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal - all releasing under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner within a three-month window.

Actor Shakti Kapoor said, “Love and appreciation from audiences have kept my characters alive even after all these years, and I am so happy to have recreated the Crime Master Gogo look for Disney+ Hotstar. Reliving those moments again was made even more special because it was the first time that I got to share the screen with my daughter Shraddha. Back in the day, we could have never imagined that movies could be accessible to people at all times with just the touch of a button. But Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex has ensured that the latest movies reach audiences at home.”

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex ushers in a re-imagined ‘first-day-first-show’ for fans by releasing the most anticipated movies directly to digital, featuring some of the biggest and most loved actors. These include upcoming titles Bhuj: The Pride of India, Hungama 2, and Bhoot Police and already released Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar, late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz, Jimmy Sheirgill in Collar Bomb, Kirti Kulhari in Shaadisthan, Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase, amongst others. Fans can also enjoy regional language movies including Mookuthi Amman, Bhoomi, Teddy, and Paramapadham Vilayuttu released under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner which has received a positive response from the audience across the country. To access Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex and enjoy the magic of blockbuster mvies, users need an active subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

