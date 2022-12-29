CCI sends demand notices to Google over non-payment of penalties

Post-pandemic, the world is going through a digital revolution. In the past few years, we have been seeing how an increasing number of people are interacting with science and technology in their daily lives. They are also more likely to get educated, thanks to the Internet. Telecom companies are racing to provide 100% coverage around the world, while manufacturers from around the world can deliver products customized for India.

Emerging technologies will guide our way forward in 2023 since they drive change and use deeper data to configure themselves to larger audiences. Over the last few years, audiences have grown used to algorithms deciding how they consume content. This ‘new normal’ digitally immersive world, which we are part of, will only get more personalized. Short-form video will see immense growth in 2023, and influencer marketing will deliver on ROI. Brands will also have to fight harder to humanize themselves and engage in meaningful interactions with audiences.

What can we look forward to in 2023? Well, there are a lot of technological advancements that will be coming our way. Immersive conferences, VR Training & HR onboarding, Virtual/Augmented/Mixed Reality Workshops, Broadcast Augmented Reality and Interactive OTT are just some of the technologies we can expect to see in offices, homes and retail stores around the world.

Another significant shift in the way we interact with data and information, can be felt through the rise of synthetic AI media tools that help us generate image-based and audio-visual content! The introduction of AI generative tools like Dall-E, Chat GPT, Imagen Video & Make-A-Video are just a few examples of the generative AI tools currently available to the public. By utilizing the speed and programmability of AI interfaces, audiences can now interact with customized and personalized content that can be generated with a few words or lines of reference data. The future of content creation lies in the hands of AI technology, and will streamline the curation, production & delivery of multimedia, while harnessing the power of passion and customized economies, rather than influencer marketing!

These new technologies will affect the way we do business, the way brands interact with audiences, and increase the power of the individual, by giving them even more digital access than ever before. Advertising will move beyond the billboard, beyond the fixed screen, and take over more space than ever before. Gamification of content is on the rise and audiences want more control of what they interact with than ever before.

Data services are going to be cheaper and faster, and this is going to spur a lot of forward-thinking strategies to make sure that the value of data services rises. 5G will revolutionize how we interact with data services by enabling ultra-fast real-time connectivity. This, in turn, will enable high-speed transmission of augmented and virtual reality content which in turn allows unfettered access to digital metaverses.

These digital metaverses are also going to be a big part of what’s to come in 2023. Virtual avatars are becoming more efficient by the day, and it’s not long before the metaverse becomes an essential part of the brand and consumer conversation. By unlocking the potential of digital avatars, marketers can further individualize and streamline the way they interact with their audiences. We won’t see virtual avatars as a gimmick instead they will be a digital manifestation of a brand or personality with the power to interact with consumers virtually.

This is going to lead to increased celebrity engagement through the metaverse. Imagine if you as a Nike customer in India, could get advice straight from Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi in real time. By engaging existing customers, and adding culture to the heart of a brand’s conversation, the metaverse will provide a platform for audiences and influencers to connect in more personal and meaningful ways. If aligned with business goals along with strategic planning and implementation, AR (and the metaverse) can transform how customers and brand ambassadors interact.

This amalgamation of real-time, real-world interactions aided by AR and VR in the metaverse will in turn lead to another trend in 2023: the rise of digital brand ambassadors, as well as higher engagement with influencer commerce. The WHO already uses Florence, a digital health worker, to help people lead a healthier life by giving them access to health information faster than ever, in a more interactive environment. Additionally, we will see luxury brands invest in digital ambassadors, such as Livi - Louis Vuitton’s virtual ambassador. In moving towards acquiring a virtual ‘person’, brands can reduce customer acquisition costs, with a one-time investment.

When you combine technology, we currently have access to, with the immense volume of data that is sourceable, the future of marketing lies in a brand’s ability to communicate digitally, with the data they are able to acquire. If structured the right way, AR technology can lay the foundation for a powerful community-driven Metaverse. I’m very excited about what 2023 has to bring, and I’m inspired by the increasing digitalization of India, which will only grow over the next year.