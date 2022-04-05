Amazon Prime announces Kannada video streaming service NammaFlix

It will be available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription

Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch of NammaFlix, a Kannada video streaming service. Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, NammaFlix is the 10th Channel to launch on Prime Video Channel.

“NammaFlix provides users an enriching library comprising the latest Kannada blockbuster movies like ‘Pathibeku.com’, ‘1980’, ‘Inithi Nimma Bhaira’, old classics like ‘Premaloka’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’, 'Naagarahavu’, shows like ‘Naa Kanda Rajakumar’, ‘Naa Kanda Puttanna Kanagal’ in addition to short films. NammaFlix’s content library will be available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription at an exciting introductory price of Rs. 299/year,” the company said.

“At Prime Video we have worked hard to bring the best of local stories to consumers across the country, expanding the linguistic palette of the Indian video viewing customer. Over the years, we have seen an increasing appreciation for Kannada content, with viewers across the country loving Kannada films on our service,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India.

“We are now delighted to add NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels, so that customers who enjoy Kannada stories can watch more of what they love. We are certain that Prime Members across the country will value the easy access with add-on subscriptions to NammaFlix’s library that offers Kannada content across genres and formats.”

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Prakash, CEO, NammaFlix said, “Over the years, Kannada entertainment industry has evolved to offer path-breaking stories that have won the hearts of millions. Through our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, we believe that consumers from across the length and breadth of the country will have easy access to discover and watch some the most popular, local Kannada stories.”

