India picks historic two Titanium at Cannes Lions 2022

Breaking the dry spell of 19 years - since the addition of the category to Cannes Festival of Creativity in 2003 - India has picked its first set of Titanium Lions. The great win came for Dentsu Creative and Ogilvy for their campaigns ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ respectively.

Dentsu’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ remained India’s leading star this year at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity as the campaign also won 3 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze metals.

Created for Vice Media, the campaign is an interactive Instagram filter that tells the story of some of the most disputed artefacts in the British Museum through the perspective of communities that they have been stolen from.

On the other hand, Ogilvy’s AI-driven campaign for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ was created last Diwali to support local businesses and small shop owners to deal with the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign allowed small businesses to create customised video ads for themselves with none other than, the ‘king of Bollywood’ promoting the business. Created with Rephrase AI and Wavemaker, the campaign gained massive popularity and success at Cannes Lions, also winning two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Lion.















