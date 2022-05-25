Cannes Lions: How Kinnect's entries worked around non-intrusion & jugaad

For this year’s festival of creativity, Kinnect has sent three campaigns - for destitute children, against domestic violence & for a bank’s festive offer

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will be back on ground after a gap of two years. Creative ad agencies from across the world will compete with each other for the coveted awards between 20-24 June.

Kinnect, a decade-old agency, has sent three of its campaigns for the global ad contest.

No intrusion festive ad: HDFC Bank

The objective behind the third edition of Kinnect’s “Add An Ad” campaign for HDFC bank was to encourage Indians to avail the bank’s offers on card purchases and loans in a non-intrusive way.

From smartphones to clothes to loans, the bank had a vast array of offers to communicate and an equally large competition vying for top-of-mind awareness during the festive season.

“Through social listening, we identified that while watching vlogs and even on zoom, audiences were eyeing and discussing objects in the background. Moreover, these items had a higher recall than the actual content. We found an uncontested advertising gold mine - the background,” the creative team says.

The products that HDFC Bank had festive discounts on were naturally spotted in the background of YouTube vloggers’ videos. The campaign directed the viewers to buy what their eye says without interrupting the video. All with a simple arrow pointing to a YouTube information card.

"When you’re building an IP, what becomes challenging and equally fun is doing justice to the core ethos year on year. This time for HDFC Bank’s Festive Treats, we capitalized on an intrinsic viewer behaviour by marrying it with the most engaged content vehicles and clever integration of brand messaging without seeming ad-like or intrusive,” says Puneet Bajaj, VP - Strategy at Kinnect.

Impact: Seventy ad placements with 23 creators drove more than 5 lakh visits to the Festive Treats microsite, leading to a 25% increase in credit card spends, 18% increase in debit card spends, 23% increase in volume of personal loans.

The campaign resulted in 12 million video views (no paid promotions) and 72 million impressions on YouTube. The ad resulted in a CTR of 4.3%, outperforming the industry average CTR of display ads(0.5%) as well as rich media innovations (1-2%), making this the most successful edition of Festive Treats yet.

Violence against women is not OKAY: TVS Raider

The campaign titled “Fight for What’s Right” aims to highlight the violence against women that is deeply entrenched and widely prevalent in India, fuelled by patriarchy. Early evidence suggested that domestic violence complaints had risen by 131% when the pandemic struck India.

On 25th November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the brand in collaboration with Kinnect launched a video that showed a brand-new bike being brutally assaulted.

Most bike brands try to embody an outdated concept of masculinity in their positioning to appeal to male audiences. TVS Raider wanted to take a stand against the prevalent toxic masculinity in the Indian society.

The premise of the ad campaign is – men have a unique, empathetic relationship with bikes and cars, such that a small scratch can cause them mental distress. When men can feel pain towards the harm of an inanimate object, why do they remain silent spectators to the brutal assaults on women?

Ashish Tambe, Executive Creative Director, Kinnect, explains, "Violence against women is not just a women's issue. It is a gender-neutral concern and needs urgent action to tackle the horrifying surge in violence, rape, and abuse caused to women. At the heart of this campaign is a basic question: If senseless violence against an inanimate object like a bike makes people go - 'why would you do that?' Why doesn't violence against women raises the same question and outrage?”

Through the campaign, the agency has led a crucial movement to increase awareness and ensure that VAW is not overlooked, trivialized or tolerated, Tambe added.

Impact: The video garnered 8.75M organic views on digital and a net sentiment score of 8.65. With zero spending on media, the campaign reached 64 million and an engagement of 1.35 million.

The campaign helped garner sales of 72,308 bikes (each costing approx $1100), which is a testament that our unconventional campaign to take a stand for women resonated with our audiences.

Chatpat: SOS Children Village

Kinnect and FCB India came together to create an influencer, #chatpatkagyaan, to help child care NGO - SOS Children Village - in creating awareness and helping it raise funds and build awareness about the homeless and destitute.

This social movement has been fairly successful, with multiple brands coming on board. On Children’s Day 2021, a 10-year-old boy - Chatpat, from the streets of Mumbai, shares ‘Gyaan’ videos around the quirks he has learned on the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatpat (@chatpatkagyaan)

Kartikeya Tiwari, National Creative Director, Kinnect, says, “The challenge at our hands was to create recall for a brand doing genuinely good work but with limited budgets. We conceptualized a street kid influencer who would win the public’s affection by acting as the brand ambassador for the children of SOS Children's Villages India. My team and I found immense joy in the jugaads we did to create frame-by-frame renditions of iconic ads, using which we appealed to India’s biggest brands for donations.”

Impact: Chatpat increased brand impressions by 1,506% without any paid media. Corporate donations saw a spike of 61.5% compared to the previous year.

