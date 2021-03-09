ZMCL elevates Manoj Jagyasi, Gaurav Verma

Jagyasi has been promoted as chief revenue officer and will be handling 11 news channels whereas Verma will handle Zee Business, Zee News and Wion as the CRO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 12:05 PM
ZEE

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has appointed Manoj Jagyasi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Gaurav Verma, the former Head of Sales, will handle Zee Business, Zee news and Wion at ZMCL as the CRO.

According to the sources, Jagyasi will be handling 11 news channels at the network.  

Verma who heads sales for the network joined ZMCL in August last year. Prior to this, he was working with TV Today Network as Vice President. He was associated with TV Today Network for more than eight years. 

Whereas, Jagyasi joined ZMCL in July 2020 as Executive Cluster Head- Sales. Prior to joining, he was working with ZEEL as executive cluster head (Revenue Head). He started his journey with Zee Unimedia Ltd in 2017 as National Sales Head. 

We tried reaching out to ZMCL but didn't receive a response at the time of filing this story. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Gaurav verma Manoj jagyasi elevation ZMCL Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
ajinkya rahane

Ajinkya Rahane roped in as brand ambassador for CricketPang
1 hour ago

prachi mohapatra

Prachi Mohapatra named Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
3 hours ago

Pooja Gupta

Delhivery appoints Pooja Gupta as Chief People Officer
22 hours ago