ZMCL elevates Manoj Jagyasi, Gaurav Verma

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has appointed Manoj Jagyasi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Gaurav Verma, the former Head of Sales, will handle Zee Business, Zee news and Wion at ZMCL as the CRO.

According to the sources, Jagyasi will be handling 11 news channels at the network.

Verma who heads sales for the network joined ZMCL in August last year. Prior to this, he was working with TV Today Network as Vice President. He was associated with TV Today Network for more than eight years.

Whereas, Jagyasi joined ZMCL in July 2020 as Executive Cluster Head- Sales. Prior to joining, he was working with ZEEL as executive cluster head (Revenue Head). He started his journey with Zee Unimedia Ltd in 2017 as National Sales Head.

We tried reaching out to ZMCL but didn't receive a response at the time of filing this story.

