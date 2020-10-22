ZEE5 partners with Meghbela Broadband

The last few months have changed the way the world functions. Consumers are now looking at entertainment beyond the traditional DTH and Cable TV. Since the pandemic ZEE5 has seen over 3X growth in its consumer base. To enable easy access to OTT entertainment content, ZEE5 has been working very closely with ISPs present from across India. The latest partnership is with Meghbela Broadband.

Consumers today are demanding more options and value from their internet service providers. Though the alliance with ZEE5, Meghbela Broadband will enable easy access to ZEE5 to its consumers through its Android Box. Customers on select internet plans from Meghbela will get complimentary access to all of ZEE5’s premium content, movies, and live channels. To get access to ZEE5, Meghbela consumers need to login on Meghbela Android TV using an OTP generated on their mobile app.

ZEE5 offers over 100+ originals across genres apart from a vast library, which boasts of over 1.25 lakh hours of content across 12 languages that include originals, popular TV shows and blockbuster movies spanning various genres and formats. Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President & Head SVOD, ZEE5 India said, “In a connected world, the role of ISPs is critical to connect the household to the world! The past few months have seen an increased demand for broadband internet as people turn to the internet for work, entertainment, and communication. The strategic alliance with Meghbela Broadband enables us to provide our bespoke entertainment experience to an even wider audience. With consumers now looking at digital platforms to fulfil their entertainment requirements, we wanted to ensure that consumers get a seamless experience with the best of content to choose from. The alliance will leverage Meghbela’s reach and ZEE5’s content and technology to deliver seamless entertainment to the whole of India’s East region.”

Tapabrata Mukherjee, Director, Meghbela Broadband said, “I am thrilled to announce the Strategic alliance between ZEE5 & Meghbela Broadband. Meghbela Broadband being a Class- A ISP based in Eastern India & ZEE5, India’s Entertainment Super-app, coming together of these two will surely break into the unchartered territory of the East by providing Meghbela Android TV Box bundled with ZEE5 Premium Subscription backed with high-speed internet up to 250mbps. I see it as a marriage of Entertainment & Technology which will enable the delivery of Quality Content right inside the living room of the end consumer backed with cutting edge technology to convert Every TV into a Smart Tv with Meghbela Voice-Enabled Android Box.”

ZEE5 has continued to integrate newer technology, constant innovations and built a truly impressive content library. With an array of carefully curated range of offerings ZEE5 has become the leading entertainment platform among Indian consumers. The alliance will allow a wider set of diverse consumers to discover a super digital entertainment experience with these bespoke offerings.