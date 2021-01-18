ZEE Entertainment appoints Nimisha Pandey to head Hindi Originals for ZEE5

In her previous stint, she was associated with Netflix as the Director for International Originals

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has roped in the National award winning writer and director, Nimisha Pandey to head the Hindi Originals for its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5.

In this role, Nimisha will report to Punit Misra, President - Content and International Markets, ZEE. In line with the ZEE 4.0 Strategy, creating extraordinary entertainment content will continue to be a key area of focus for the Company.

In its recent official communication issued on 21st October 2020, the Company had announced the creation of an integrated content team to continue delivering rich, meaningful and engaging content for its viewers across platforms. The appointment of Nimisha is in line with this approach.

In this leadership role, Nimisha will be responsible for creating quality original content for ZEE5.

Nimisha commenced her career in television as a creative executive, diversifying her experience as a director and programming head, before going on to explore the digital domain by launching ALTBalaji in the year 2017. In her previous stint, she was associated with Netflix as the Director for International Originals, giving her a rich experience in the domain of content creation for the digital ecosystem.

Nimisha has also been associated with leading production houses like 4 Lions Films and Firework Productions. An alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Nimisha comes with over 17 years of rich & diverse work experience in the entertainment industry. Nimisha’s appointment is with effect from 18 th January 2021.

