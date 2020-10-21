Wunderman Thompson SA, with Mirum India, consolidates Exide business portfolio

Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, will handle the entire portfolio of businesses under Exide Industries Ltd., on the back of two new business wins - SF Batteries and Dynex-- from its aftermarket battery portfolio. For over two decades, the agency has partnered Exide Industries Ltd. (EIL) for helping them build their flagship brand - ‘Exide’.

The consolidation of the brand’s business comes at a strategic time, as EIL looks to reinforce and strengthen its hold in the aftermarket battery segment. Wunderman Thompson along with its group company Mirum India will closely partner EIL to drive growth and visibility for all three brands, by leveraging the power of traditional and new-age, data-driven, digital marketing solutions. Having built some of the best brands in the country, and backed by a strong legacy, Wunderman Thompson is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end creative solutions to clients through an integrated approach that combines the best of creativity with data and technology.

The automotive industry has been facing a challenging market situation for over a year now which has further worsened owing to the pandemic. Wunderman Thompson believes that it can partner the brands to help them navigate these unprecedented times with a holistic brand and communications strategy. With its group company - Mirum India, the agency will offer digital marketing solutions enabling the brand to better connect with consumers across different platforms.

On their continued association with the agency, Arun Mittal, Director Automotive, Exide, said, “For 75 years Exide has been a symbol of trust, quality & market leadership. Despite growing market complexities, we continued our dominance through various transformational steps; be it adoption of technology or through enhanced customer centricity in our product & service offerings. We believe, consolidation of our brands with Wunderman Thompson will further enable us reach our future business goals at an accelerated pace.”



Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said, “Exide is an exceptionally powerful brand and we are proud that we have contributed in building it over the last two decades. We are delighted that our client has reposed their trust in us by asking us to handle two more of their brands – SF and Dynex. Besides appointing our group company, Mirum, to support the digital transformation journey that has already begun in right earnest. The seamless delivery of an end-to-end solution is what Wunderman Thompson believes in and we now have that opportunity to demonstrate it on all the three brands.”

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, added, “Exide Industries Limited has been a very special relationship for us for almost 2 decades and we are thrilled to win the creative and digital mandate for all three brands, Exide, SF and Dynex. We look forward to partnering them in their next phase of growth with our comprehensive creative, technology and data capabilities.”

Commenting on the win, Sanjay Mehta, CEO Mirum India, said, “We are pleased to see a strong focus from the group, towards extensive digital transformation, and as a part of the Wunderman Thompson group, Mirum is very pleased to be working with the client on this journey, and help deliver on their extensive business goals, using digital marketing.”