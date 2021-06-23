Truecaller appoints Helena Svancar & Annika Poutiainen to Board of Directors

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helena Svancar and Annika Poutiainen as new board members. Helena and Annika join with extensive experience from leading positions within governance, finance, and telecommunication.

“We are delighted to announce that Annika Poutiainen and Helena Svancar have been elected to join True Software Scandinavia’s (“Truecaller’s”) Board of Directors. The rising problem of fraud and unwanted communication have accompanied digital growth as the smart phone continues to be the gateway to the digital economy, creating nuisance, mistrust and hindering economic activity. We are proud to say that Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 250 million active users and half a billion downloads since launch. These new board appointments will support Truecaller on our vision to make tomorrow’s communication smarter, safer and more efficient”, says Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman of the Board at Truecaller.

Annika Poutiainen serves as a member of the Listing Committee Nasdaq Helsinki, the advisory board of Unzer Group GmbH and the board of Airtel Africa plc. Annika has previously been chair of the Council for Swedish Financial Reporting Supervision, head of market surveillance at Nasdaq Nordics, head of unit at Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority), member of the consultative workgroup of the committee of corporate governance within the European Securities and Markets Authority, Esma, and member of the Swedish Securities Council.

Helena Svancar has close to 20 years of experience from investment banking in London, New York, and Stockholm. She is currently the Head of M&A at Ericsson and responsible for the company’s M&A strategy, and the corporate ventures business. Prior to joining Ericsson in early 2018, she spent 18 years in investment banking, the last ten years with Deutsche Bank in London where she was Head of Corporate Finance, Nordic Region. Her other professional experience includes Rothschild and SEB Enskilda. Today, Svancar is a board member at Hoist Finance.

The Truecaller Board will comprise of (in alphabetical order):

Alan Mamedi

Annika Poutiainen

Bing Gordon

Helena Svancar

Joen Bonnier

Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman of the board

Shailesh Lakhani

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)