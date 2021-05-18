Tejinder Gill joins The Trade Desk as General Manager

After his close to 5 years' association with Truecaller, Tejinder Gill has now joined The Trade Desk as General Manager.

He confirmed this move through a LinkedIn post that says, “It has been one of the most eventful chapters of my life – I am grateful for all the milestones that my Truecaller team and I could achieve over the years. I’m happy to share that I have started the next leg of my career journey with The Trade Desk . My focus here will be to drive our vision of reshaping digital advertising in the India geo. I’m excited to work with a great team that will use its expertise to transform media to benefit businesses and build advanced opportunities in the Open Internet for India’s modern marketers to navigate this next era of change. The Trade Desk has been one of the most innovative companies of the past decade, built to help marketers and deliver solutions that make the entire industry better.”

Prior to joining The Trade Desk, he was the VP- Global Sales ((South Asia, MENA, and Sub Saharan Africa) at Truecaller and had 6-year-long stint with Linkedin as National Sales Manager.

