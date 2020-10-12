SPN India appoints Ranjana Mangla as Ad Sales Revenue Head for digital business

Prior to joining SPN, Mangla was working with Star India as VP, Head-Hotstar & Disney Entertainment Impact revenue

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 6:08 PM
sony

Sony Pictures Network India has appointed Ranjana Mangla as Ad Sales Revenue Head for its digital business.

Mangla is a senior media professional with over 15 years of experience in large and medium sales team management, complex commercial deal negotiations with expertise in Revenue Strategy/Large Scale Product Launches/C-Level Market relations.

Prior to joining SPN, Mangla was working with Star India as VP, Head Hotstar & Disney Entertainment Impact revenue.

