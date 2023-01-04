Reliance to acquire 50% stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages

Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has announced it will acquire 50% equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited (“SHBPL”), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.

“Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with around 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market. SHBPL, operated by Abbas Hajoori and his son Aliasgar Hajoori, has several beverage brands in its portfolio including Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda and S’eau having launched over 100 flavours with its strong expertise in developing formulations. The Sosyo brand boasts a loyal customer base in Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the investment, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “This investment helps us take forward our vision of empowering local heritage brands and presenting them with new growth opportunities. We welcome the desi power of centuryold Sosyo’s heritage beverage brands to our consumer brand portfolio and are confident that our knowhow, consumer insights and retail distribution strengths will help accelerate the growth momentum of Sosyo.”

Speaking on the joint venture with RCPL, Abbas Hajoori, Chairman, Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance Consumer Products, a strong and willing partner that can help Sosyo rapidly scale up its reach. Combining our relative strengths, we would make the unique tasting beverage products of Sosyo accessible to all the consumers in India. It is a defining moment in our near 100-year journey in beverages.”

With this joint venture, Reliance will further strengthen its portfolio in the beverage segment having already acquired the iconic brand Campa. In addition, Sosyo’s expertise in formulations can be leveraged to develop unique value proposition for the product portfolio and consumers.

