Reliance to acquire 50% stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL
Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has announced it will acquire 50% equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited (“SHBPL”), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.
“Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with around 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market. SHBPL, operated by Abbas Hajoori and his son Aliasgar Hajoori, has several beverage brands in its portfolio including Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda and S’eau having launched over 100 flavours with its strong expertise in developing formulations. The Sosyo brand boasts a loyal customer base in Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.
Speaking on the investment, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “This investment helps us take forward our vision of empowering local heritage brands and presenting them with new growth opportunities. We welcome the desi power of centuryold Sosyo’s heritage beverage brands to our consumer brand portfolio and are confident that our knowhow, consumer insights and retail distribution strengths will help accelerate the growth momentum of Sosyo.”
Speaking on the joint venture with RCPL, Abbas Hajoori, Chairman, Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance Consumer Products, a strong and willing partner that can help Sosyo rapidly scale up its reach. Combining our relative strengths, we would make the unique tasting beverage products of Sosyo accessible to all the consumers in India. It is a defining moment in our near 100-year journey in beverages.”
With this joint venture, Reliance will further strengthen its portfolio in the beverage segment having already acquired the iconic brand Campa. In addition, Sosyo’s expertise in formulations can be leveraged to develop unique value proposition for the product portfolio and consumers.
IPL Auction Live: Jio Cinema onboards 5 sponsors, 12 partners; Disney Star gets 18 brands
The players’ auction for IPL 2023 is slated to be held in Kochi today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 7:20 PM | 2 min read
Jio Cinema, the official streaming platform of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has signed five sponsors and 12 partners for the live telecast of the players auction on December 23 in Kochi.
The streaming platform has signed Cred, HSBC, Paisabazaar and Vision 11 as co-presented by sponsor and Pokerbaazi as an associate sponsor.
Mastercard, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Phonepe, Thums up, Voltas, Hero, Swiggy Instamart, Spinny, Eatfit, Vimal, Kamla Pasand and Royal Challenge have been signed as partners.
JioCinema is reportedly seeking Rs 20 lakh for sponsorship packages, another source informed.
Disney Star has onboarded 18 brands for the live telecast.
- Vision 11
- Asian Paints
- Havells
- Mastercard
- Coca Cola
- Pepsi Foods
- Phonepe
- Mondelez
- Ultratech Cement
- Rapido
- Tata Motors
- Meesho
- Spotify
- Groww
- Ashiqui Pan Masala
- Swiggy Instamart
- Philips Trimmer
- Acko
IPL media partners have reigned as sponsors in the past auctions as well, but their rates were not in this range, experts said.
In a historic auction held early this year, Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27, and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
The IPL 2023 auction shortlist has 405 cricketers, including 273 from India. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs, with 30 to be filled by overseas players, BCCI has said.
Rs 2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price. While 19 overseas players have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket, 11 players are with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
The auction is set to start at 14:30 IST. Fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema and the live telecast on Star Sports.
MPL and BYJU’S to exit BCCI sponsorship deals
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
Months after Paytm parted ways with BCCI, edtech major BYJU’S and fantasy sports firm MPL have also ended their sponsorship deals for jersey and merchandise respectively, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The development has come at a time when the BCCI is gearing up for the IPL Players Auctions slated to be held on Friday.
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023.
e4m reached out to both brands. Their spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.
Interestingly, the edtech major replaced Oppo back in 2019 and extended its agreement with the BCCI in June this year till November 2023, reportedly for $35 million. However, in November this year, the company decided to part ways with BCCI.
While MPL has reportedly asked BCCI to transfer its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), BYJU’S has not named its replacement. Paytm had transferred its sponsorship rights to Mastercard.
“We had informed the BCCI about our exit much before. It's now the responsibility of the BCCI to find a new sponsor and negotiate the deal amount for the remaining period,” a company official said when asked about the financial and other arrangements after this breakup.
He added that instead of Indian sports, they have decided to focus on global sports property FIFA now. BYJU was the sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which concluded on Sunday.
It's key to note that BYJU’S ‘business promotion expenses’ stood at Rs 2,250 crore in FY21, in which the company reported a loss of Rs 4,500 crore. Amid losses and funding winters, it has curtailed its marketing and advertising budgets drastically now.
MPL’s reported losses to the tune of Rs 1,120 crore in FY22. Its marketing campaigns and multiple brand ambassadors on board accounted for 43% of the overall cost. This cost grew 81% to Rs 750 crore in FY22, compared to the previous fiscal year.
Katrina Kaif to represent Aquafina after Slice association ends
Kaif has strengthened her partnership with Pepsico after being named the brand ambassador of its packaged water brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Together with Katrina Kaif, Slice®️ has created some of the most iconic and memorable brand campaigns that have resonated strongly with consumers for over 16 years. The brand's campaigns have further strengthened the connect with audiences across the board and the youth in particular.
As the next phase, Katrina moves on from Slice®️ but continues to be part of be a part of the PepsiCo India family, as she comes on board as the brand ambassador of packaged water brand, Aquafina.
Speaking about the association, Katrina Kaif said "Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I've been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and wish them the best for the journey ahead.”
Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgence of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family.”
Mensa acquires Times Internet's MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet, leading destinations in the men’s lifestyle, women’s lifestyle, and influencer management spaces, respectively. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.
Together, these properties reach more than 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across social platforms. Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls.
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.
Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands.”
Sharing his thoughts on the strategic deal, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”
Further adding, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of MensXP, iDiva, said, “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “
Famous Innovations adds 7 new accounts to its clientele
The agency has onboarded brands such as American Tourister, Jaypore, Roche, Budleaf tea, Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility, and Passport Whiskey
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the addition of seven new prestigious clients to its listings. The big win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
Verve Media to handle social media marketing for iLY
The agency will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, Founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
