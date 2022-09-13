Rajdeepak Das appointed Chairman of Publicis Groupe's South Asia Creative Council

Publicis Groupe has announced the launch of its Creative Council for South Asia. The Council will channelise capabilities across creative, data, media, and technology to create progressive, modern, purposeful work with Publicis Groupe’s unique Power of One strength.



Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Asia, in addition to his current role will be the Chairman of this Creative Council, South Asia and will add depth and dimension to the Groupe’s creative product. As part of the additional role, Das will lead the overall creative direction, product, and thinking for the Groupe and will champion narratives that truly empower and define the next stage of Indian creativity.



Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “At Publicis Groupe, we have a tremendous roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the Power of One. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly Epic Work and Epic Brands. Rajdeepak who apart from being a dynamic and gifted Creative Leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role.”



Rajdeepak Das said, “It’s an honour to lead The Creative Council for Publicis Groupe South Asia. The Council will use the power of brand purpose and new-age creativity to bring positive impact to people’s lives. The Council will help pedigreed brands to collaborate closely with the world-class talent of the Groupe. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to leading a power-packed Council that is going to create next-generation solutions.”

