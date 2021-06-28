Nupur Gadkari quits as Head - Customer Strategy and Marketing, Star Sports

Nupur Gadkari, the Head - Customer Strategy and Marketing at Star Sports, has called it quits. She had joined the organisation in December 2018.



As the Head - Customer Strategy and Marketing, she was spearheaded the customer marketing and strategy across all sports (Cricket, Kabbadi, Tennis, Football, Badminton, Premier League, Formula 1, Khelo India etc) for Star Sports. This includes various marketing initiatives for customers - agencies, brands and advertisers for the channel.



She announced her departure through a LinkedIn post which reads, "Farewells are never easy. While a part of you bids goodbye, the other part often re-lives innumerable moments spent together as a team, delivering exceptional work. My super amazing, awesome team at #starsports gave me an unforgettable farewell. From bosses, to super bosses. Peers to team members, everyone made an effort to look the part and enthusiastically participate in a 'Boy Band' Theme. The evening was filled with fun and laughter, a 'How well do we know Nupur' quiz, videos and messages from people I've worked with on some amazing projects."



Nupur is a creative marketing professional with close to 14 years of experience. Prior to Star Sports, she had had stints at Castrol (BP), Mattel, IMG Worldwide, Ernst & Young, and Percept. Her previous roles include expertise in - Sports Marketing, Customer Marketing and Strategy aimed at the Advertisers and Brands, Sponsorship marketing and management, Brand marketing, Channel marketing

