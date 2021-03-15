Neelam Dhawan joins B2B Commerce start-up Moglix as Board Advisor

Former Managing Director-India for HP & Microsoft, Neelam Dhawan, who is on the global board of Phillips and ICICI, has joined B2B supply chain technology solutions company Moglix as a board advisor. Dhawan will be offering strategic advice to Moglix as the organization looks to scale globally. In her last executive assignment, Dhawan was Vice President for Global Industries, Strategic Alliances, and Inside Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Dhawan brings over 38 years of rich experience and expertise in leading the transformation of complex technology businesses across diverse verticals including manufacturing, banking and finance, telecommunications, health care, and government. Dhawan has held leadership roles across HCL, IBM, Microsoft and Hewlett Packard. Currently, she is a Supervisory Board member at Royal Philips, Netherlands, and Non-Executive Director at ICICI Bank Limited India, Skylo Technologies Inc., Capita PLC, and Yatra Online Inc. She is also on the Governing Board of IIIT Delhi. She has been on the NASSCOM Executive Council and was a key contributor in shaping the industry strategy and public policy frameworks. Leading business journals such as Fortune, Forbes and Business Today have recognized her as one of the most powerful women in business.

Moglix is poised to embark on the next growth phase of global expansion and Neelam’s guidance and mentorship will further strengthen global growth plans for Moglix.

Confirming the news of onboarding the enterprise technology veteran, Founder & CEO, Moglix, Rahul Garg said, "Neelam Dhawan is one of the most iconic ambassadors of India’s technology industry. She has been instrumental in shaping the IT industry in India. Throughout her career, she has repeatedly demonstrated leadership, innovation, and fearlessness, values that we hold in high esteem at Moglix. The scale of operations and innovation that she has successfully implemented, and her vision resonate strongly with the mission of Moglix to reimagine B2B commerce and supply chain at scale globally. We are delighted to have her as the board advisor at Moglix. She is a wonderful human being and an inspirational leader, and I look forward to working with her."

Neelam Dhawan said, “I am excited about my new role as a board advisor at Moglix. Moglix is pioneering supply chain digital transformation in the country and overseas. I look forward to contributing to Moglix’s endeavors to grow and deliver impact globally at scale.”

