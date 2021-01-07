Marketing veteran Shripad Nadkarni becomes mentor and investor for XYXX

Nadkarni is known for his remarkable journey with top companies like Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola

Known for his remarkable journey with top companies like Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola as well as several start-ups, Shripad Nadkarni will help sharpen and drive men’s comfort wear brand XYXX as a mentor and investor.

XYXX is the brainchild of Yogesh Kabra.

Sharing his excitement on having a brand mentor, Kabra comments, “Shripad is a force to reckon with in marketing and brand building so it is our honour and pleasure to have him in our corner. He is known for his fearless experiments with the brands he is affiliated with and we are excited to have him help build brand XYXX.”

Nadkarni on partnering with XYXX, "Yogesh and team are building a sound and scalable business and brand. My goal is to help build a disruptive and memorable brand narrative while accelerating business growth."