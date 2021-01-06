Maharishi Ayurveda ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Maharishi Ayurveda has roped in fitness icon Milind Soman as brand ambassador for its newly launched natural product Maharishi Amrit Kalash.

“The ‘Ironman’ of India and ‘Unstoppable’ – Milind Soman, who has recently turned 55, looks as agile as a 30-year-old youth. From being India’s first supermodel to a fine actor to a marathon runner, Milind Soman is the epitome of fitness. His fitness speaks volumes as he is a true believer of ‘Mind-Body Synergy’. While running is his forever love, yoga is something that he does for peace of mind. He also believes in natural sources of nourishment to maintain synergy between mind and body – that’s why he is fascinated with the virtues of Maharishi Amrit Kalash – this is an herbal masterpiece known to strengthen every vital organ. We are happy that the virtues of Maharishi Amrit Kalash fascinate him, and hope that he will inspire millions of people to stay fit by following the principle of natural living in tandem with the use of the super Rasayana. His association with Maharishi Ayurveda will help people realize the significance of Ayurvedic herbs, Rasayanas and the natural living in staying fit,” says Ram Srivastava, Director -Marketing, Maharishi Ayurveda.

Revealing the secrets of his charismatic fitness of mind and body even at the age of 55, Milind Soman says, “Despite living in harmony with nature, eating right and exercising right, if we are not feeling right and we miss a natural source of nourishment to maintain synergy between mind and body – Maharishi Amrit Kalash – the super Rasayana – strengthen every vital organ, helps maintain the synergy and can naturally help to harness and restore the power and inner balance of body and mind.