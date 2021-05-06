Linu John named client lead for Hero MotoCorp unit

Assigned to lead Platform HMC, John would be driving the business and managing the entire team of the unit

Publicis Media’s dedicated bespoke unit platform HMCL is built to cater integrated media offerings for its client Hero MotoCorp. The unit consists of a team that manages media planning and buying, along with providing dynamic content, analytics, data, activation, performance and programmatic solutions.

Having 13 years of rich experience in the media industry, Linu John is assigned to lead Platform HMCL. As per the mandate, she would be driving the business and managing the entire team of the unit. In her career span, Linu has served some esteemed brands like Google, Pepsi, Shell, Nissan, Samsung, to name a few. Before Joining Publicis Media, she has worked with OMD, Essence, Maxus, Mediacom, Starcom and Mindshare in lead roles.

Speaking on Linu’s appointment, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said, “Platform HMCL aims to deliver strong business outcome and grow brand impact. Given the dynamic nature of media environment it will be crucial to continue driving experimental solutions backed by data, technology and analytics to provide business outcomes. Known for her extensive skill sets and experience, we are confident that Linu will lead the mandate by concentrating on integrated planning, business growth of HMC and digital transformation for HMCL.”

Linu expressed her joy in joining Platform HMCL, “Being agile in learning helps people to evolve in life and overcome difficult situations. It’s the mantra that helps me to be competitive and impactful. With the same aim, I join the Hero MotoCorp business at Publicis Media. I look forward to expanding Platform HMCL capabilities and drive high momentum for the business.”

