Justdial appoints Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar as CMO

Justdial has recently appointed a new CMO. The company has roped in Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar for the role. At Magicbricks, Prasun worked as the Head of Marketing, Revenue verticals, Content and Public relations.

Announcing the appointment, Justdial Founder and CEO V.S.S. Mani, said: "We welcome Prasun on-board as we build a new exciting future for Justdial. We recently launched our B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart, which has received an overwhelming response both from businesses and users. Prasun and his team shall focus on increasing awareness about JD and JD Mart platforms among every Indian and work towards growing our user base. I am confident that our marketing efforts will drive our growth agenda strongly under Prasun's experience and leadership."

Prasun, a marketing expert has been instrumental in building many brands, has won many awards, is a blogger, technology enthusiast and an entrepreneur at heart. His rich and varied experience includes working in start-ups as well as large global organisations, launching and turning around businesses & brands, building large revenue verticals from scratch and driving innovations in the consumer, technology, and content space.

Prasun Kumar said, "I am excited to join Justdial. The brand has touched the life of almost every Indian at some point. Its massive scale will give me an opportunity to drive innovation, better consumer experiences and create campaigns to spearhead the growth."

With an experience of around 23 years in the industry, Prasun has worked with different companies at various roles such as Reliance Communications as Senior Vice President for more than two years, Sony Mobile Communications as Head - Marketing for 2 years, MTS as director - brand and Marcom, Levi's Strauss as Head - Brand Activation, Madison Communications as Associate Director and McCAnn Worldgroup as Manager for around six years.

