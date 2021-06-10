IAN backed Wizikey appoints Saurabh Gupta as Vice President of Product

In this role, Gupta will lead the product and data teams to make the software scalable and ensure an exemplary customer experience

IAN backed Wizikey, Media Intelligence and Outreach company, announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Vice President of Product. In this role, Saurabh will lead the product and data teams to make the software scalable and ensure an exemplary customer experience.

To this new role at Wizikey, Saurabh adds more than 14 years of stellar experience in managing Product Strategy and Operations in B2B SaaS, Media Intelligence, and News Analytics. Most recently, Saurabh led Product at Contify, a B2B SaaS company, providing AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence tools. He played a crucial role in overseeing the global product and user experience, delivering significant customer growth. Prior to this role, Saurabh spent over 6 years at Grail Insights, a strategy consulting firm, where he solved business problems for global clients across industries including media companies such as DIRECTV and WWE.

“Saurabh is a fellow IITian who comes to Wizikey with an impeccable professional background that will help us strive towards building a world-class product for the USD 90 billion communications industry”, said Anshul Sushil, Co-Founder & CEO at Wizikey. “We have big plans for the product this year, and we are delighted to have an ingenious leader join us to bring innovation to improve time and efficiency for over 1000+ Wizikey users”.

“Wizikey has achieved unprecedented growth and counts many Fortune 500 companies and global tech unicorns amongst its loyal customer base,” says Saurabh Gupta. “With the media landscape evolving, Wizikey enables the users to use data at different parts of the communication strategy. The co-founders' strong vision combined with an impressive lineup of investors is a winning formula for long-term success in this market, which has a huge untapped potential. I look forward to my role at Wizikey to further develop the vision for new product offerings.”

Earlier this year, Sarah Maxwell, Ex-Uber, and Ex-Blockchain.com joined Wizikey as an Investor and Advisor.

