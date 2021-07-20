GTPL Q1 consolidated rev up 22% to Rs 584.3 cr due to broadband biz

GTPL Hathway consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th June has jumped 22% YoY to Rs 584.3 crore from Rs 477.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's EBITDA was up 8% to Rs 136.2 crore from Rs 126.5 crore. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 47.5 crore, an increase of 16% over Rs 57.1 crore.



While the cable subscription revenue remained flat at Rs 264.1 crore compared to Rs 265.3 crore, the ISP revenue stood at Rs 91.8 crore, up by 74% y-o-y, from Rs 52.7 crore. Placement / Carriage / Marketing Incentive revenue increased 54% to Rs 187 crore from Rs 121.6 crore. Activation revenue was down 31% to Rs 16.2 crore from Rs 23.7 crore.



Total expenditure rose 28% to Rs 448.1 crore from Rs 351.4 crore in Q1 FY21. Pay channel cost went up by 32% to Rs 300.4 crore from Rs 227 crore. As of Q1 FY22, Paying and active subscribers stood at 7.30 million and 8 million respectively. It also added 55,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1 FY22. The active broadband subscriber base stood at 6.9 lakh with average revenue per user (ARPU) coming in at Rs 440.



Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, “GTPL Hathway continued to deliver on key KPIs during Q1 FY22. The highlight of the quarter was robust subscriber additions & subscription revenues for Broadband business, strong profitability and debt repayment. GTPL has further reduced its debt by ₹ 168 million in Q1 FY22. GTPL will continue to march forward on its stated strategic roadmap by coming up with interesting new products and services, enhancing customer experience, strengthening its digital infrastructure capabilities, and accelerating its footprint in the existing & new markets.”

