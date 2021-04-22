Gemius Design Studio wins digital mandate for Vagad's Khadi

Gemius Design Studio has won the Brand Strategy, Creative & Digital Media mandate for Vagad’s Khadi. The account has won following a multi-agency pitch nationwide. Gemius Design Studio looks at creating a holistic approach towards the Khadi brand while keeping the beauty trends in strategy for the year.

On the association, Mr Pankaj Mehta, Director at Vagad’s Khadi said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Gemius Design Studio for the mandate. We see the association as a fuel to make Vagad’s Khadi grow as a Khadi inspired beauty brand from India that grows Internationally. We look forward to this association and do some stellar work together”

Adding to the win, AnushreePacheriwal, Co-Founder at Gemius Design Studio said, “Vagad’s Khadi looks at promoting wellness through the ageing process while making lives better by their skincare & beauty products which is exactly what the Gen Z is looking for. Gen Z is the most radically inclusive generation to date, with very high expectations on brands to be open, fair and fighting for social justice. In the wake of Covid-19, Gen Z is demanding greater transparency, not just around company ethics but also from a safety and hygiene point of view. We aim to cater audience with the same ethos as Vagad’s Khadi. Let’s make Khadi the new cool!”

