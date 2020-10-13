Fabindia’s Gauri Awasthi launches Digital Edify - a Digital Transformation Business Unit

Gauri Awasthi launches her own venture, Digital Edify, DTBU, i.e. the Digital Transformation Business Unit along with her Co-founder Aakash Shrivastava, devising the ‘X’ factor digital solutions for new-age customers, since 2002.

On the launch, Awasthi said: “We are not an Agency. We are the Innovators with Design Thinking and Digital Transformation Expertise. We are the DTBU, brand’s Digital Transformation Business Unit. We will help build Brand Awareness, Brand Salience, Desire, Generate Demand, Convert into Sales for Brands. We are advisors, brand advocates, growth hackers scaling-up your business ROI.”

Shrivastava further said, “The team brings in eminence knowledge. An exclusive globally recognized and an award-winning team who has earned accolades for prestigious global brand projects. We are advisors, brand advocates, growth hackers scaling-up your business ROI.”

Awasthi’s last assignment was as Head of Digital and Social Advocacy, part of brand and marketing team for Fabindia, India and Overseas. She was associated with the organisation for more than 2.5 years. Her role at FabIndia included planning a ‘360-degree’ management encompassing digital strategy. She spearheaded the brand’s omni-channel digital strategy, think-tank, creative/UX UI strategy, social and influencer marketing, listening and orm, native content, digital/programmatic media, performance/ecommerce.

Awasthi has more than a decade and a half of advertising and marketing experience, having worked with agencies such as GroupM, Cheil India, IPG Mediabrands and Ignitee Digital.