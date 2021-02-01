Discovery Communications onboards Azmat Jagmag as Head of Marketing & Corp Comm

Discovery Communications India brings on board Azmat Jagmag as the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications. As a part of her profile, Azmat will lead the Marketing and Communications teams across the network including 14 Linear Channels and OTT brand discovery+ for India. Based in Mumbai, she will report to the company managing director, South Asia- Megha Tata.

During her stint at Zee TV, Azmat led the marketing function for channels across genres such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee Anmol. She also spearheaded the digital transformation at Zee TV. A media and entertainment professional with more than 16 years of experience, Azmat has worked both, on the corporate side as well as an entrepreneur, launching and building iconic brands across linear and non-linear mediums. Prior to joining Discovery, Azmat gained invaluable experience as an entrepreneur that provided marketing, brand and content expertise to OTT Platforms. Among her many accomplishments, Azmat has also provided counsel for a GEC launch and a music label along with functioning as a digital catalyst for content companies and creators. She also holds a Guinness record for setting up the largest dance mob and has co-written an IIM A case study on the iconic brand Dance India Dance.

Speaking on the occasion, Megha Tata, Managing Director, Discovery – South Asia, said, “These are exciting times as we strategically step up our investments to take advantage of very dynamic growth in both Digital and Linear. Azmat brings that rare combination of creative flair, a strong instinct for the Indian millennial and cutting-edge brand expertise in heading marketing for multiple iconic brands. We are very excited to welcome Azmat into the Discovery family.”

Azmat Jagmag said, “Discovery is a brand with incredible people and exceptional storytelling in real-life entertainment space and to get an opportunity of being a part of this passionate brand for India is very exciting. With so many interesting initiatives and launches coming up, I look forward to working closely with the team here to take the brand to even greater heights. I am truly excited for this journey with Discovery.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)