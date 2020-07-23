DDB Worldwide elevates Martin O'Halloran as Global CEO

Justin Thomas-Copeland has been named as CEO of DDB's North America region

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 7:39 AM
DDB Worldwide has announced the elevation of Martin O'Halloran, the erstwhile CEO and Chairman of DDB Australia and New Zealand, as the Global CEO. The company has also named Justin Thomas-Copeland as Chief Executive Officer of DDB's North America region. O'Halloran will oversee operations across the global network in his new role.

During his tenure as Chairman and CEO for DDB Australia and New Zealand, O'Halloran was instrumental in transforming the agency into one of the fastest-growing international network in the region. He has been with DDB for 19 years.

