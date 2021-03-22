Creativeland Asia names Shalini Sinha as CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director, Strategy

In her last assignment, she was the Commercial Lead for the creative division of Kantar South Asia

Creativeland Asia (CLA) has appointed Shalini Sinha as the CEO of Consumer Intelligence Unit & Director of Strategy.

“Sinha will play a crucial part in the next phase of CLA's growth and build on its objective to deliver integrated solutions driven by a well-rounded view on consumer insights that can be translated into powerful and actionable brand insights,” the agency said.

Sinha brings with her close to 21 years of rich industry experience. In her last assignment, she was the Commercial Lead for the Creative Division of Kantar South Asia. Previously she has held other leadership positions, including that of Heading the South Geography of Kantar Millward Brown and Head of Firefly (India), the specialist Qualitative Research Division of Kantar Millward Brown.

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, "Given how rapidly consumer truths have changed in recent times, we felt we should make every investment needed to develop the most robust Consumer Insights and Intelligence unit in the business. I am delighted to introduce Shalini as the CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director of Strategy. Previously, she has been involved with some leading names in the industry and has been instrumental in co-developing their brand and communication strategy. Her appointment further strengthens the senior management team at Creativeland Asia."

Sinha has deeply studied the heartland consumer, gaining insights into their motivations and evolving behaviours. In her Qualitative Research journey, she has had the privilege of working on specialized areas like Ethnography, application of Semiotics in research, Consumer Psychographics / Archetypes, NPD Research, etc. As part of the Quantitative exposure, she has worked on Brand and Communication Research.

Speaking on her appointment, Shalini Sinha said, "I am pleased to join the leadership team of Creativeland Asia, one of the most well respected Creative agencies in India, as it looks to expand its footprint with an entry into the Consumer Insights business. I believe that taking a closer and sharper look at consumer truths has never been more important and that it will set the path for sharper brand strategies. Along with my respected colleagues at Creativeland Asia we aim to create holistic consumer and brand insights"

Donning the new role at Creativeland Asia, her mandate is to further strengthen the agency's position and reputation in the industry.

