Chris Macdonald named McCann CEO and chair, Harjot Singh global CSO

The appointment follows the ascent of Bill Kolb as McCann Worldgroup CEO, who officially took office on Jan 1

Updated: Jan 12, 2021 11:35 AM
McCann has appointed Chris Macdonald as CEO and Chair and Harjot Singh as global CSO. Macdonald was previously the president of advertising and allied brands at McCann Worldgroup. Singh had been the chief strategy officer for McCann Worldgroup EMEA.

The appointment follows the ascent of Bill Kolb as McCann Worldgroup CEO, who officially took office on Jan 1.

Reports say that McCann is also on the lookout for a global chief creative officer to further strengthen the leadership team.

