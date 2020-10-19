Chimp&z Inc wins creative & media planning mandate of GreyAtom

Chimp&z Inc, the flagship marketing agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global, won the creative and media planning mandate for GreyAtom, an EdTech company specializing in emerging technology courses. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning to achieve all the marketing objectives of the brand. It will be rendering digital communication and creative design solutions to enhance the brand’s performance marketing.

Launched in 2017, GreyAtom is an EdTech startup by Shweta Doshi, Mitul Thakkar, and MayureshShilotri. It facilitates hands-on coding experience, mentorship, and access to a huge peer community, with a boot camp-style immersive learning program for emerging technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Commenting on the win, Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-Founder and CEO, Chimp&zInc said, “We are excited to partner with a thriving EdTech startup like GreyAtom and to help scale it. We will employ tailor-made practices across the data and content front, along with our constantly evolving marketing techniques for the best results. Our association focuses more on the business of things and how to use digital to grow the business for GreyAtom.”

Mayuresh Shilotri, Co-founder, GreyAtomsaid, “Chimp&z Inc’s approach is deeply rooted in data-led planning that creates scope for brands to customize consumer experiences. And that is what will help us reach the right audience, at the right time! We look forward to establishing this new partnership with the agency to further our brand’s reach and promote growth in this competitive industry.”